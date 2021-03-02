It’s the kind of thing all sports fans anxiously anticipate: seeing the small amount of snow on the ground, grabbing a jacket before you head out for the game, watching the trees as they slowly grow leaves...
Wait, what was that last part?
With the all-of-a-sudden winter wonderland from a few weeks ago finally dissipating, the boys of fall are now the spring kings at Defiance College and other colleges and universities nationwide as football kicks off this weekend.
Don’t worry, I’m having trouble getting used to it too.
But Manny Matsakis’ third year as DC head football coach is absolutely going to look unlike any other.
The Jackets haven’t kicked off a football game in 472 days after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the traditional fall slate of 10 games and a season of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football, dating back to the Jackets’ 10-7 win at Justin Coressel Stadium against rival Bluffton.
Make no mistake, this is a massive undertaking and a leap of faith for these schools to suit up this spring.
Whether it’s the logistics of adding football to an already hefty spring sports plate with men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball and outdoor track or the inevitable questions that come from having two football seasons in one calendar year, it’s tough to prognosticate much from a year like this.
Matsakis and his staff have had valuable time through the fall semester to get kids acclimated to the lifestyle change from high school to college, something they have never had in the past.
With 51 incoming freshman listed on the roster, spanning hometowns in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois, that extra time will certainly help as the Yellow Jackets continue to build up their program, eyeing the program’s first winning season since a 6-4 campaign in 2010.
And as for that point earlier about the logistics of a busy spring, somebody buy Defiance College athletic director and head baseball coach Derek Woodley a coffee or a Red Bull when you see him.
He’s going to need it.
• A couple other notes from Defiance College: DC will allow limited and controlled spectators for spring events, limited to families of current DC student-athletes, along with members of the DC campus community (students, faculty and staff). Per a release from the athletic department, “each DC student-athlete will be allowed a maximum of four tickets to be reserved for immediate family members and/or caregivers.”
• Another great note from the Jacket football program came late last week as director of football operations and offensive graduate assistant Emily Cotten was one of 40 women chosen to take part in the NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum, hosted virtually on Feb. 24-25. Congrats on the opportunity, Emily!
• In other football news, a familiar name from Defiance High School’s glory days is back in the coaching ranks. Scott Garlock was recently named head football coach at Liberty-Benton. Garlock was quarterbacks coach for Defiance from 1995-2000, a tenure that includes two of the greatest seasons in DHS history in the 1997 state title team and the 12-1 WBL champions of 2000 that won two playoff games before falling 31-28 in overtime to Akron Buchtel.
Garlock is plenty familiar with the L-B program, having led the school to a 47-12 record as Eagle head coach from 2002-06, including a run to the state finals in 2006 with some freshman quarterback that did OK as a point guard for Ohio State in Aaron Craft. Garlock was an assistant for the last 10 years at L-B as his children have grown up and played for Jerry Buti in Buti’s lone season as Findlay High School mentor in 1989.
And in a 2004 story on Garlock in The (Toledo) Blade, I picked up another nugget of a quote.
“I would’ve been happy to be an assistant coach in Defiance with Jerry forever,” Garlock told Steve Junga. “But my father died and I wanted to move back closer to my mother.”
• If you’re sick of football talk and are itching for some gems from the diamond, here you go: Former Defiance High School teammates Blayne Robinson and Caden Kline will don the same jersey again this year as Kline begins his freshman year with the Ohio State baseball program this spring and Robinson has transferred into the program by way of Louisville, then San Jacinto Junior College. Good luck guys!
