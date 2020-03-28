With one round complete, some seriously intriguing matchups were voted on and promptly created by you, the reader, on Twitter as part of our Crescent-News Coaches Bracket.
With our field of 32 whittled down to 16, the opportunity to see schools represented and to see them get a chance to ‘compete’ with one another with their votes for some of the area’s all-time greats has been fun to see.
The voting saw Patrick Henry football coach Bill Inselmann get the best of brother Greg, the former Defiance and PH baseball mentor, in the first round, while retired NWOAL football coaching legends Rex Lingruen (Liberty Center) and John Downey (Archbold) faced off for the first time since Downey retired in 2008.
I doubt Rex is even aware that the bracket is even going on, and as a retired coach, I don’t blame him. But if you informed him he beat John in a matchup, there’s no doubt you’d cause him to crack a smile.
There was some school-on-school crime caused by the randomization of the bracket with Scoop Miller nipping past Joe Frank in the battle of Archbold while Brent Renollet got the best of Kenny Krouse in an all-Tinora tussle.
Some big names went by the wayside as well, with Hall of Fame names like Holgate and Tinora’s Paul Wayne, Defiance’s Kirk Lehman and Archbold’s Barb Short falling in the first round with some tough matchups.
I’m going to use the following space to recap the winners and preview the upcoming matchups. The round of 16 voting will continue from now until 5 p.m. Monday, so make sure to check Twitter and vote and see how those percentages move!
Clipboard Region
Char Sharp vs.
Charles Buckenmeyer
Wow, what a matchup. Sharp, who started her coaching career in the mid 1970s and is still an assistant in the girls hoops program to this day, made quick work of Bill Gase of Wauseon fame in the first round by a 79-21 percent margin.
Char won an astounding 820 games as either a volleyball or girls basketball coach at Archbold and brought home three state volleyball crowns in three different decades. That alone is reason to have her as a top seed in the bracket, but that’s no reason to think she won’t get a challenge by the rock of Napoleon football, Charlie Buckenmeyer.
Now obviously I never got to see his teams play or meet the legend himself, but Napoleon’s football field is named after him for a reason and fans noticed that too as he received 82 percent of the vote when matched up with former Wauseon gridiron guru Mark Emans.
“Buck” won 209 of the 266 games he ever coached for Napoleon and the only thing that ever kept the guy off the sidelines was a little thing called the Korean War.
Doug Krauss vs. Bill Inselmann
I tried to spread the wealth around with coaches from different conferences and different sports but I’ll be a son of a gun if we still haven’t run into some outstanding NWOAL showdowns.
Doug Krauss of Archbold, as quick with a great quote as any coach around, got the best of Liberty Center cross country coach Tim Atkinson with 87 percent of the vote in the first round. That pushed the Bluestreak legend into a matchup with Bill Inselmann in the second round and though they never coached against each other, I’m sure each man would like to get a win over an NWOAL rival any way they can.
Speaking of Bill, I hope I didn’t cause any drama last week in the Inselmann family tree or the Patrick Henry community at large as Bill took a 60-40 split against brother Greg in a battle of former PH legends. Both brought state titles back to Patriot country but Bill’s gridiron prowess powered him to the second round.
Halftime Speech Region
Dick Kortokrax vs. Dan English
The numbers just boggle the mind in this matchup, they really do.
On one side, Dick Kortokrax has more losses (371) than a great many coaches ever even get in the win column. His 890 wins will probably never be broken as Ohio’s best, and the guy was far from a relic, lifting Kalida to the 2009 state championship game and plenty of district runs in the time since before he retired in 2016. Former Swanton grid coach Dave Hansbarger didn’t stand a chance, as Coach K grabbed 91 percent of the votes.
However, it’s just as head-turning to see the winning percentage that Dan English put up in his time as Fairview girls coach from 1983-96 with a 271-42 record in Sherwood. That’s not a typo. The man won 86.6 percent of his games, that’s even more than the convincing 77 percent of the votes he earned against Montpelier icon Hobie Krouse.
Kortokrax could slow it down and English definitely sped it up but it’s up to the voters to decide who wins.
Rex Lingruen vs. Scoop Miller
I’m sure if you told Rex Lingruen he had an opportunity to beat someone from Archbold in a competition, he’d be up for the challenge. He’ll get another chance at a Bluestreak after topping colleague John Downey in the first round with 55 percent of the vote and a matchup with former Archbold baseball and girls hoops mentor Kevin ‘Scoop’ Miller.
Lingruen’s run of domination in the 1990s and early 2000s is the stuff of legends. I mean the guy took teams to four straight state semifinal and got just one state title out of it but I assure you, no one that ever played them thought the Tigers were an inferior opponent.
While Rex’s nearly-30-year tenure was spent entirely on the football field, Miller got the chance to show his coaching prowess on the hardwood and diamond, guiding Archbold to the 2005 baseball title and taking the Lady Bluestreaks to the 2002 state title game before falling to South Euclid Regina 62-54. Scoop nearly took Fayette to state in 2016 if not for Fostoria St. Wendelin, if you’re looking for his full body of work.
Whistle Region
Tom Held vs. Lee Himmeger
Hoo buddy, where to start here.
It may be easy to think Tom Held’s wins have come just by way of having outstanding talent but the man’s won everywhere. He took Bryan to state, he made Defiance into the cream of the crop baseball program in this part of the state and his win-loss numbers are just gross. I mean the guy has lost 94 games at Defiance. In 20 years. The even crazier stat? The Bulldogs have 18 league losses in his tenure. A 6-3 record in the rugged Western Buckeye League is plenty to be proud of and Defiance has never lost more than two with Held coaching them. Held even found a way to make one of the tougher matchups in the first round look lopsided by earning 68 percent of the vote against Paul Wayne and his 534 career victories and iconic status.
I don’t want to make this a foregone conclusion, though, because Lee Himmeger is a legend. Ayersville has a proud history of sports success and especially on the hardwood. There’s a reason it’s called “Himmeger’s Hangar,” because the Hall of Famer made it his own and put together some of the greatest basketball team in this area’s history in the late 1950s and early 1960s. If I had a time machine that could take me back to past sports events around here, you better believe I’m punching in the digits to get me in the gym to see Himmeger coach Dan Neff and the Pilots back in the day.
Dave Kleman vs. Bob Olwin
This regional semifinal of sorts pits an icon of one school against a guy who’s seen it all in terms of the area scene.
Dave Kleman, who took Ottoville to state an astounding eight times and came heartbreakingly close to a pair of state titles, is the man, the myth, the legend in Big Green country with 532 victories coaching Ottoville girls hoops. He proved it with a solid win over Wauseon’s Ken Burgei in the first round.
Meanwhile, Bob Olwin has seen as much of the western side of Ohio as anyone, with stops in Fairview, Versailles, Ada, Mechanicsburg, Antwerp, Lake and multiple others. He rolled past Holgate girls hoops mentor Bruce Schlosser with 66 percent of the vote and, just like his coaching fire that brought him back to the head coaching ranks with Edon in 2020, I’m sure he’s got plans on moving forward in the bracket as well.
Timeout Region
Craig McCord vs. Brent Renollet
Man, I’m glad you guys have to vote on these and not me because both of these guys are some of the best the area has to offer.
Personally, Craig McCord is near the top of the heap to me no matter what, through the short time I knew him in my senior year at Defiance College. He probably didn’t know me from Adam when I came in to get my internship booklet signed but was as kind and personable as if I’d known him for years.
He took down Wauseon coach Brad Myers with 56 percent of the vote in the first round as the area tipped their cap to his prowess coaching Ayersville in football (209 wins) and girls hoops (213 wins), with state runner-up finishes in both sports.
I said all those nice things about Craig, I guess I better butter up Brent too. BR, as many of us refer to him as, was in a tough spot in the first round facing off against fellow Ram head coach Kenny Krouse but baseball won out over football by a 73-27 margin. Renollet’s been nothing but great to work with over the years and his baseball success has no signs of stopping. Who could forget that amazing run of four straight final fours and the storybook ending in 2014 as the Rams finally brought home state gold?
Al Welch vs. Dave Krauss
The closest voting margin in the first round saw Al Welch take 51.1 percent of the votes to Defiance boys hoops coach Kirk Lehman’s 48.9 percent of 440 total votes. Not that we should be surprised, as Al has a whopping 540 wins in his career and can be credited for turning Wayne Trace into one of the state’s premier hoops programs.
Dave Krauss put Patrick Henry on the map on the hardwood to go along with powerful programs in football, baseball and girls hoops, racking up 308 victories as boys head coach, including a 1997 state championship and some bragging rights against brother Doug.
According to former Raider Brian Welch on Twitter, Welch and Krauss faced off twice in the postseason over the years, with each guy knocking off the other as top-five teams in the state. I expect nothing less from this matchup, too.
