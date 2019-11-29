For not being in the same conference or division most of the time, Patrick Henry and Marion Local have become awfully familiar.
The Patriots and Flyers, two of the most consistent winners in small-school Ohio football, will meet for the fourth consecutive season and the fifth time in their history on Saturday at Lima Spartan Stadium in a Division VII state semifinal.
The stakes are nothing new to the matchup, as two of the previous four contests have come in the state semifinal round.
The other thing familiar to the series?
Marion Local coming out on the winning end.
The Flyers, holders of 21 postseason trips, 10 state championships and eight consecutive state championship game appearances, have won all four meetings by a combined 161-34.
Not to cast a bad light on Patrick Henry’s storied history, as head coach Bill Inselmann has taken the Pats to 16 postseasons as head coach, a state title in 2005 and has been responsible for all six state semifinal trips in school history when you include his role as quarterback for the 1977 state semifinalist Patriots.
Marion Local took down an unbeaten PH squad led by star running back Donny Johnson and a menacing defense in 2016 by a 36-7 score.
The two programs played a home-and-home series in 2017-18 with the Flyers winning 41-0 and 42-7.
Heck, some of the current PH players would have had trouble spelling “Maria Stein Marion Local” the first time these two programs met in the 2007 state semifinals that the Flyers claimed, 42-20.
But those tribulations might just be what makes the difference on Nov. 30, 2019.
“Playing them in the regular season wasn’t an ideal situation for us being a D-VII school and in a rugged league but looking back on playing them those years, I think we’ve learned a little bit about them and some things they like to do,” explained Inselmann. “It’s like when you play a team over and over in your league, you do learn a lot about each other. It’s a bit of a blessing, but I didn’t think that at the time.
“I know we haven’t beaten them yet but out kids aren’t in shock or awe of them.”
Last year’s emotional 7-4 season that saw PH suffer the tragic loss of program staple Xavier Wensink and his brother Aiden, drop its first three games and then rip off seven straight for an unbelievable NWOAL championship and playoff season seemed to be the storybook season a Hollywood writer would dream of.
But 2019 has the chance to have some chapters bound and found in Barnes and Noble soon, too.
“It’s like reading a book,” quipped Inselmann of the Patriots’ journey this season. “A book has a beginning, a middle and an end. The beginning and middle of the season may not have gone the way we wanted. After we lost to Liberty and were out of the league race, I told the kids that anyone who reads a book, the most important part is the end. That’s the only thing we control. We’ve played a brutal schedule. Our kids bought into it. We’re titling it the great finish and all that matters is how the season ends.”
I’ll give Bill credit, he’s not wrong there.
Following this storyline all season long has been very similar to curling up in the chair with a real pageturner, sitting with rapt attention to see if the plot will thicken for us, the reader and viewer, and just how many twists and turns it will take.
The Patriots will need plenty of twists and turns to get out of the grasp of an aggressive Marion Local defense that allows just 80.3 rushing yards per game.
But there’s an unreal kind of grit you see from gamers like QB T.J. Rhamy, an apparent reincarnation of the NFL ironman Chuck Bednarik, going both ways at quarterback and nose tackle, or bruising back Wil Morrow, who’s proven to be just as tough to take down on the football field as he is on the wrestling mats.
This team may have all it takes to reach the program’s first state final since 2005. They may not. Marion Local may just be too much to overcome.
But one thing’s for sure.
There’s definitely more pages left to read in the chapters of this season.
