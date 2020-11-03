It’s the kind of story you see in the end of sports movies.
As the inspiring music has built to a crescendo and the improbable comeback is nearly complete, the camera pans into the huddle as the coach and players try to decide what to do next.
In Remember the Titans, it was trusting a banged-up Rev to make the play on a Fake 23 Blast with a Backside George Reverse. In Little Giants it was The Annexation of Puerto Rico and Becky ‘Icebox’ O’Shea playing the perfect decoy. Or even in Varsity Blues, when Jonny Moxon and Lance Harbor dial up the Oopty-Oop.
For Fairview on Saturday, it was running back Luke Timbrook telling coach Doug Rakes just one word: Yippee.
Simply, QB Doug Rakes rolled right on a two-point conversion attempt. Wideout Caleb Frank sold a fake block inside, darted to the left side of the endzone and Rakes found him wide open for the lead with less than two minutes to go as the Apaches pulled off a thrilling comeback from 27-7 down to beat Colonel Crawford 35-34 and stay alive in the D-VI postseason.
But plays like that and moments like that aren’t built from just some stroke of genius in the moment, no matter how much it seems like they’re drawn up in the dirt in the movies.
No, that kind of moment is prepared for in the offseason, the last few minutes in a September weekday practice and in Fairview’s case, a little powwow of head coaches.
Rakes explained as much in a postgame radio interview on Saturday night, revealing that during a coaches clinic early this year, he got the play from Napoleon head coach Tory Strock during a late-night brainstorm session with the two and Fairview AD/former Evergreen head coach Paul Yunker.
Strock told Rakes to stash that play away until the very last moment until he needed it.
Boy, was that good advice.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Apaches with a physical and talented Columbus Grove team standing between them and a regional championship, the first state semifinal appearance in school history.
It’s likely that the kind of playmaking and creativity will be needed to pull out a win against the Bulldogs.
At least the Apaches will have some expertise in that department.
Here’s some other odds and ends of sports info I’ve gathered:
• Area cross country fans may already be aware of this but for those that aren’t, the state championships this Saturday will be held at Fortress Obetz, which is a 50-acre multi-purpose sports complex on the southeast side of Columbus. The OHSAA announced the move to the new site in April following National Trail Raceway in Hebron hosting the event from 2011-19.
Fortress Obetz, which has hosted sporting events, concerts and festivals, has five video boards and a grandstand that holds 8,000 seats and will let spectators view much of the course during the races.
Area football fans will also need to get familiar with the name as the OHSAA announced Monday that the seven football state championship games will be held at Fortress Obetz as well. The Division I state final will be held Friday, Nov. 13 with the other six contests being played Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Nov. 20-22.
The 8,000-seat grandstand at the facility is on one side of the field with no seating on the other. The seating will be set up to hold 1,500 socially-distanced spectators. Having seen photos of the field where the game will be played, it’s no cathedral of football worship.
The press box atop the grandstands is meager to say the least, so from a professional perspective, I’m not exactly thrilled about the prospects of possibly covering a Fairview D-VI title game in that format. But in 2020, what’s important is that these players get the opportunity to compete in a safe and competent environment. Everything else is just frosting on the cake.
• The pandemic cost a great deal of college athletes their traditional fall seasons and though many will play in the spring, some were hurt even more than others.
One of those athletes is 2019 Defiance High School graduate Chris Fluker. Fluker ran for 924 yards and five TDs as a senior for DHS and was set to play for Division II Urbana University in the fall of 2020 after redshirting his freshman season. However, due to financial troubles exacerbated by the pandemic, the university permanently closed its campus in April, leaving him without a place to play.
However, the 5-10, 200-pound back has settled in at NAIA Kansas Wesleyan as a pre-physical therapy major and Saturday turned out to be a big day for Fluker.
KWU had played five games prior to Saturday’s matchup at McPherson College with Fluker seeing time sparingly (16 rushes, 114 yards, five catches, 43 yards, zero TDs). With starting running back Quincy Sandoval out, Fluker was the offensive spark the Coyotes needed and exploded for 155 yards and three TDs on the ground on 34 carries as KWU rallied for a 41-27 victory to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-2 this year.
The Coyotes are off this coming Saturday but will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time against Ottawa University. DHS fans can live stream the game or get live audio and statistics by visiting the Kansas Wesleyan website at www.kwucoyotes.com/schedule/22/5 and clicking on either ‘Live Video,’ ‘Live Audio,’ or ‘Live Stats.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.