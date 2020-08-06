The easiest thing to do is assume the worst.
Even before the words ‘pandemic’ and ‘social distancing’ became a permanent part of the lexicon, the sentiment was still true.
In a flip-side view of the old adage “it takes more muscles to frown than smile,” it’s always easier to assume the bad thing’s going to happen than put in the work to stay optimistic. It lets you off the hook if the thing you want to happen surprisingly does and softens the landing if it doesn’t.
I’ll admit, I truly don’t know how to feel either way when it comes to football and soccer this fall. I’d like to say I know for sure things will slow down and it’ll be safe to take the field and pitch this fall and find that sense of normalcy we all crave.
Of course, I can’t do that.
Every day seems to be a lurch from optimism to pessimism, just like I’m sure most of you feel as well in so many parts of your lives.
I want nothing more than the safety of our area athletes and their families, which is what makes me so apprehensive about filling up classrooms this fall and putting kids in group settings.
But I also obviously would be overjoyed to be able to write a game story on a Friday night deadline, still buzzing from the big plays and the momentum swings area sports action brings.
So I’ve decided to take the road less traveled these days and I’m going to continue to find the bright side of things.
Don’t confuse it for naivete or misplaced hope. I’m plenty worried about things getting going this fall and don’t even get started about what the winter or spring will look like. I’ve already started bracing myself for what could come down the pike in terms of bad news.
However, for my mental health and frankly because I believe too much in the resilience of these kids to just punt on the year, I’ve elected to start framing things in terms of the better-case scenario.
Just seeing results come to the C-N inbox as the golf season got underway Wednesday was enough to put a smile on my face. Writing up capsule previews, organizing rosters and updating graphics for our annual fall football preview edition isn’t the chore but the steps taken to make this fall the best it can be.
I’m excited to see what the new season will bring, both locally and nationally.
Some examples:
— Ohio State and Michigan will play October 24. Would I prefer the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Sure. But anyone that’s upset it’s not the year-ender has their anger misplaced. If we get “The Game,” does it really matter what the rest of the season does?
— Masks have become a hot topic across the country. Vendors across the area are offering them in customizable ways with local sports team logos. Show off your school pride and help yourself and others through this pandemic.
— Either covering or keeping up with Defiance College football on fall Saturday afternoons has been an institution in this office for a long time. But getting to see some spring football, normally an institution reserved for those below the Mason-Dixon Line, will certainly be intriguing.
If we do have football and soccer this fall, and I can’t cross enough fingers that we do, then we will bring you our best coverage the way we always have. If not, then it will be an overdue opportunity to shine the spotlight even brighter on our area’s golfers, cross country runners and volleyball players for their seasons.
Either way, I’m excited.
Some other points of note:
• Congratulations go out to 2011 Defiance College graduate Molly Bateman. The former Yellow Jacket all-HCAC women’s hooper has been named an assistant athletic director for women’s basketball at Xavier University, following five years at Detroit Mercy as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
• Though the sport of cross country was recently deemed non-contact by the state, the OHSAA Early Season Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 15 was cancelled on Wednesday with the large size the main factor. The event was to be held at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Columbus, the new site of the OHSAA state championships with a 6,500-seat grandstand. Obetz will be the new host following National Trail Raceway in Hebron hosting it from 2011-19.
• Is it too much to ask for the bats to warm up in Cleveland? Normally, struggles in the first 12 games of the season can be blamed on frigid Lake Erie in April. But if the Indians’ pitching staff has allowed 28 earned runs total in 12 games, the least the lineup can do is chip in better than a .183 average.
• I don’t want to go down too political a road here, this isn’t the forum for that. But I read a great column about the use of social justice via uniforms by Ben Jones of statecollege.com, a Penn State writer, that has stuck with me. I won’t put the whole piece here, clearly, but look it up yourself. The quote that resounded is a simple one and it’s what I’ll end with here.
“If a little societal self-reflection upsets you, imagine living in that society that has accepted you only in exchange for your silence. Imagine not having the privilege to be outraged. Then imagine finally grasping it with both hands. What would you do next?”
