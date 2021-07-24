As we all know, change is always unanimously welcomed and received with complete support, especially for things of a historic nature.
Just kidding.
The news on Friday morning that the Cleveland Indians/Baseball Team/Nickname to Be Announced Later will transition officially into the Cleveland Guardians, along with the initial logos and fonts of the franchise going forward, certainly got its share of reactions on social media and some group texts on my phone.
The Indians’ official social media accounts released a snazzy cinematic video narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring Akron native rock band The Black Keys to announce the change.
People got their jokes off and voiced their varying degrees of apathy and indignation and the world kept on spinning.
Maybe it’s because I’ve only been a fan of the team since the early 2000s due to my age and I don’t have 50 years of fanhood for the team. Maybe it’s my personality, which makes the term laid-back seem neurotic by comparison.
But I just don’t get the level of outrage that I’ve seen ever since the franchise announced in December 2020 that the ‘Indians’ moniker would be dropped.
I’ve seen plenty of justification for the name, that it was in honor of Louis Sockalexis, a Native American that played 94 games for the late 1890s-era Cleveland Spiders.
However, there was no justification for the Chief Wahoo logo or other caricatures as Native American logos through the franchise’s history, especially if you only just now read the name Louis Sockalexis for the first time.
Cleveland has made a point to phase out the Chief Wahoo logo and minimize the Native American connection as much as possible in recent years but no matter how many block C’s you slap on hats and merchandise, your nickname is still the Indians.
So it had to change.
Do I love the name Guardians?
I don’t hate it.
Any of the other finalists bandied about, be it the Rockers, Commodores, Spiders, Wild Things, Naps, Municipals or any other, didn’t really strike my fancy either so I don’t feel like I lost out.
Do I love the new logos and font?
The winged baseball, yes. The adjusted blue and red font, not so much.
But that’s just art and graphic design, two fields that my limited Photoshop and even more limited stick-figure drawing abilities have no expertise in.
All of this stuff is subjective.
What isn’t is that this change was inevitable.
No, people weren’t actively being antagonistic to Native American people at games or saying racist chants. I’m sure that even the people donning Chief Wahoo gear aren’t racist themselves and don’t hold hatred towards Native Americans in their hearts
But is that the bar really that low?
At the end of the day, this team represents a city and a big part of this state.
If you’re an Indians/Guardians fan like myself, you can still watch ‘Major League’ and enjoy it. You can still hate the 1997 Marlins and get that twinge in your heart when you hear the name Jose Mesa. You can still have the roar of the November 2016 crowd from the eighth inning of Game 7 ringing in your ears and the joy on Rajai Davis’ face in your mind’s eye as he rounded the bases with his clutch home run.
The changes going forward don’t invalidate the love you have for your team.
And at the end of the day, fanhood is about that love.
No matter how much of a business sports — especially baseball — continues to be, that’s the heart of fanhood.
You read about some hotshot prospect or some under-the-radar draft pick making his way through the minor leagues and finally getting his shot in the Big Show. You see the growing pains of young rosters and the highs and lows of walk-off wins and losses. You get the chance to see legends born, written and depart and if you’re lucky, you get to see a trophy raised high on a night that you tell your kids about for generations.
If changing a name suddenly invalidates that for you, then maybe it wasn’t about the game for you at all.
Here’s some other bits of area sports info that I’ve gathered in recent days:
* Former Defiance High School standout and major leaguer Justin Hancock is a new member of the college coaching ranks as a pitching coach for Division I Indiana State University. Hancock, 30, is a 2009 DHS grad and 2011 ninth-round draft pick of the Padres who pitched 10 games in the majors in 2018 for the Chicago Cubs and played one year in the Japanese Pacific League.
For the life of me, I’m not sure why he didn’t get a longer shot in the pros with velocity that pushed triple digits on the radar gun and a solid effort (1.46 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 12.1 innings) with the Cubs in 2018. But the former Bulldog will now shape new Sycamore pitchers and help facilitate camps, per a release from ISU.
* Don’t look now but if things go to form, the Napoleon River Bandits will be pleased with their showing at the Legion State Tournament in Lancaster. The last two times the Defiance ACME and Jr. ACME teams made the state tournament finals in the same year, the River Bandits were national regional qualifiers as well. In 2014, Defiance ACME beat Perrysburg and Jr. ACME beat Archbold for the tourney titles while the River Bandits finished 45-19, were state runners-up and national qualifiers.
* In 2017, Defiance ACME fell to Archbold in the tourney finals, the Jr. ACME squad beat Archbold and a 32-15 Bandit squad won the state championship and was a national regional tournament host.
* Speaking of ACME, a ton of kudos go out to the staff at Elida High School and the ACME Baseball Congress for putting on a heck of an ACME state tournament. After buckets of rain fell and delayed the weekend tourney to a Sunday-Monday-Tuesday format, the field couldn’t have looked better. With ACME patriarch and legendary Coldwater coach Lou Brunswick in attendance all three days, it made for a great scene.
* It’s hard to believe, but fast forward just four weeks from this Friday and it will be time to kick off high school football for 2021. More accurately, Thursday Aug. 19 will be the day to kick things off as Defiance hosts Napoleon to open the area slate. Make sure to check out newsstands on Aug. 19 for the annual C-N Football Preview for all the info on our area squads and in the coming weeks, capsule previews for golf, volleyball, cross country and girls tennis will be en route.
