In a normal football season, making assumptions about teams and a season just two games in would be way out of the ordinary.
The 2020 season is itself way out of the ordinary, as has been made abundantly clear since March.
Instead of teams approaching the end of their non-conference slate and tuning up for rugged league schedules or squads just getting started on the grind, teams are already one-third of the way through the new-look schedule this season ahead of the Oct. 9 playoffs for everyone.
Instead of local football fans getting close to weeks nine and 10 and repeatedly refreshing JoeEitel.com to find out their teams’ playoff points situation, all playoff spots are assured for programs that opt in.
Don’t worry, Joe’s still fighting the good fight and updating points for each division and will update the site once regions are announced in late September. The points will still be there for the coaches’ seeding draw to help discern the regional rankings – and for people to argue about and keep a sense of normalcy to the season.
With all that in mind, I thought it best to take a look at what we’ve learned so far and what we want to know from two of the season’s first six weeks:
Fairview might be better than last year.
It’s a statement that seems crazy considering the Apaches are 19-6 the last two seasons and would likely have had the chance for an even more historic 2019 if not for the supernova of Anna’s state title run. However, even without QB Cade Polter and star linebacker Chayse Singer, the Apache offense hasn’t missed a beat and the defense has played more quarters (eight) than points allowed (seven).
Can we just make the whole schedule out of Archbold and LC?
Every time the Bluestreaks and Tigers meet, it apparently turns into a classic. LC dealt Archbold its only league loss last season in a 39-36 thriller, the Streaks got revenge with a 31-30 heartstopper in the second round of last year’s playoffs and in 2020, the two squads rolled up nearly 90 points and combined for over 1,000 total yards. With both teams staying in Division VI this postseason, a rematch isn’t out of the question again.
Did Division VI get tougher?
It’s hard to imagine, considering the insanely stacked Region 23 last season featured an unstoppable Anna team, powerhouses in Archbold, Liberty Center and Fairview and a trio of talented teams in 10-0 Gibsonburg, 7-3 Spencerville and 7-3 Columbus Grove that missed the playoffs entirely.
Though we don’t know how the regions will be divided until Sept. 18, the idea of a potential grouping of Fairview, Archbold, Northwood, resurgent Tinora, Columbus Grove, and a deceptively-dangerous 0-2 Liberty Center squad just leaps off the page.
Napoleon’s got something going.
Through two weeks, Tory Strock’s Wildcats have got a good thing going at Buckenmeyer Stadium. Napoleon is 2-0 behind a powerful running attack led by backs Jarrett Gerdeman (248 yards, 7 TDs) and Michael Chipps (193 yards, 2 TDs), a nasty defense (10.5 points allowed, 36 percent third down conversions) and a heap of veteran leaders. Though some tough tests against Perrysburg and Bowling Green await in the coming weeks, that rugged Northern Lakes League will certainly sharpen the Wildcats’ claws in the Division IV postseason.
(A tongue-in-cheek note: Napoleon’s final game before the playoffs begin is at Bowling Green. The Bobcats have kept the Wildcats out of the postseason with Week 10 wins four different times in the last 10 years, but this format means that won’t happen this time around.)
Defiance is still trying to get it going.
The Bulldogs seem to still be spinning their wheels in Kevin Kline’s fifth year in charge. Some of that has to do with losing veterans at QB and on the defensive front seven as players take on bigger roles. Some has to do with an adjustment offensively with Travis Cooper taking on the offensive coordinator role.
But an 0-2 start of back-to-back 30-point defeats and 10 combined turnovers in losses to Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert are making things tough in Bulldog Country. What’s making it even tougher? A more wide-open Western Buckeye League that’s seen Kenton lose to recent doormat Bath, last year’s 0-10 squad Elida downing Ottawa-Glandorf 14-7 and league power Wapakoneta dealing with plenty roster attrition of COVID contact tracing in an 0-2 start makes it even harder to predict when the spark could ignite for Defiance.
This isn’t a campaign for anything negative for the program, I’ve seen the kids’ heart and effort in games and they’re not checked out. There just hasn’t been a consistency this season and it’s the thing the Bulldogs need in spades.
Postseason in the regular season?
For the Northwest Conference, the playoffs start even earlier. Following this Friday’s round of games, seeding will be determined by win-loss records of the eight-team league’s two four-team divisions and an NWC Tournament bracket will be set.
Though the job of athletic directors in the league is going to be a little more stressful as things are much more fluid than I’m sure they’d prefer, it’s a concept that’s got the league’s players (and this writer) excited.
Sidenote: As a Paulding alumnus, wouldn’t it be an even more intriguing Cinderella run if the Panthers make a tourney run in their final season in the conference?
Who’s the movers, shakers and sleepers?
As previously mentioned, Archbold and Fairview are bona fide contenders to make a postseason run in Division VI along with Columbus Grove. Even with an 0-2 start, Liberty Center is surely a contender to make some noise as well.
Division IV could see Route 108 rivals Napoleon and Wauseon get a chance to put their annual clash on postseason display with all-Ohio receiver Connar Penrod doing some big things at QB for the Indians so far.
Patrick Henry is off to a 2-0 start despite massive losses from last year’s state semifinalist team and no matter how tough the remaining slate is (Bryan, Wauseon, Liberty Center and Archbold still left), coach Bill Inselmann’s too savvy to not have the Patriots battle tested for the D-VII playoffs.
As for sleepers, Tinora’s got a stingy defense, a loaded backfield and another year of growth under longtime mentor Kenny Krouse. The Rams’ Oct. 30 clash with Fairview could decide the Green Meadows Conference and Tinora could have plenty to say about the D-VI postseason.
