I know this is going to be tough to hear for Buckeye fans, but it still needs to be said.
2019 was a great season in Ohio State football.
Do not stop reading here, even though I’m sure you want to.
I’m sure you’re thinking “No it’s not, you idiot. The referees screwed us out of a chance at the national championship, we lost a chance to knock off the defending national champs that have clowned us in two different bowl games and this season was all for naught.”
(Or something close to that.)
There may be a little bit of truth to it, or as much truth as can be gleaned from calling a 13-1 conference championship season a disappointment.
Deeper than just the win-loss record and opponents faced is just how historic and amazing this season was.
Rewind back to January, when Urban Meyer stepped down and Ryan Day was tasked with taking the wheel of the Ferrari known as Ohio State football. Though the Buckeyes won his three games as acting coach during Meyer’s suspension, there was no way to know how he would shape the program in his own hands.
All the rosy-cheeked 40-year-old wunderkind managed to do was blow through a schedule featuring eight bowl teams to the tune of nearly 47 points per game, win a conference championship, beat rival Michigan by nearly 30 points and coach a trio of top-six Heisman finalists to one of the most decorated seasons in Buckeye history, which is saying something.
All while replacing a Heisman finalist and NFL first-round pick at quarterback with a sophomore with no starts to his credit and plenty of hype but no real proof of excellence.
Well, that excellence was definitely proven.
Fast forward to the final hours of 2019 and Ohio State fans are left thinking of what might have been after one of the biggest gut-punch losses in recent memory. Worse than the butt-whoopings dealt on the road by Iowa and Purdue, worse than seeing Baker Mayfield plant the flag on the Block O at midfield, and even worse than the 31-0 loss to Clemson just three seasons ago.
To me, it’s right up there with the 2015 loss to Michigan State that snuffed out any title hopes of the most talented Buckeye roster I have ever seen.
And it’s so much easier to blame the two most controversial calls made in the game on Justyn Ross’ fumble called incomplete or the targeting call that booted Shaun Wade. It’s easy to put it at the feet of the men in stripes for taking a J.K. Dobbins TD catch off the board (even though it was correctly called).
If you even want to go deeper in the blame game, you could say – as many already have online – that ESPN already has it out for Ohio State and wants them to lose and conspires to keep them down and the ACC Network and an ACC foe in the playoff semifinal is just further proof.
Ignoring the fact that Ohio State managed just nine points instead of a very feasible 21 in three different red zone trips in the first half is convenient and much more therapeutic.
The same goes for blaming reckless play calling on an all-out punt block that gave Clemson new live on an eventual go-ahead 99-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter and for blaming conservative playcalling by punting from the Clemson 39 with 3:07 in regulation, putting destiny in all-world QB Trevor Lawrence’s hands instead of the Buckeyes’.
All that aside, let’s get back to the main point.
As dark as a heartbreaking loss like that can be, it puts the brightness of the Buckeyes’ future into even stronger relief. Even without J.K. Dobbins, K.J. Hill and likely Chase Young, Jeffrey Okudah and Wade, Ohio State’s roster is rivaled only by the sport’s greatest programs and will only be bolstered by a top-three recruiting class with some potential day-one impact players.
So instead of using the old cliche “it’s always darkest before the dawn,” I’d rather just slide you over a step under the raincloud that was the loss into the sunshine that’s all around.
