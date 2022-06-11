The community of Ayersville and northwest Ohio will be represented on the biggest American football stage outside of the North American continent as former Pilot star Dauson Dales and the Parma Panthers earned their spot in the Central European Football League Championship title game with a 21-9 victory over the Calanda (Switzerland) Broncos on June 4 in Chur, Switzerland.
As a 2021 Italian Football League champion, the Panthers qualified for the 2022 European tournament against other national champions and after defeating the Danube Dragons (Austria) on May 14, Dales’ squad advanced to the semifinals against Calanda.
After trailing 9-7 at halftime, the former all-Ohio linebacker helped helm a defensive shutout in the second half while taking the team’s running game on his back in the second half with 113 of his 137 rushing yards coming in the second half, along with two touchdowns.
As Parma has dealt with injuries in its backfield, Dales has taken on a larger role in the offense for the Panthers while also serving as the team’s leading tackler. Dales had a nifty 12-yard touchdown run with a forceful stiff-arm to reach the endzone and give Parma a 14-9 lead over the Broncos before setting up a one-yard TD dive later in the quarter with a 23-yard scamper.
Dales finished with 10 tackles, eight solo, on defense, while rushing for 137 yards on 18 carries with the two scores. Including the game over Calanda and Parma’s last two games against IFL opponents, Dales has racked up 368 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while racking up 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
Parma is currently two games behind the unbeaten Milan Seaman at 6-2 in the IFL standings but have qualified for the league’s playoffs. Milan and Parma will face the wild-card round winners (Modena Vipers vs. Ancona Dolphins and Bologna Warriors vs. Firenze Guelfi) in the semifinal round on June 18-19 with the ‘Italian Super Bowl’ being held at Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna on July 2.
Parma is the defending league champions, having snapped the Seaman’s run of five titles in six seasons with a 40-34 OT title-game win in July 2021. Parma won the league four straight years from 2010-13 and reached the title game in 2014 and 2015.
The CEFL title game date is yet to be determined, but the opponent is as Dales and the Panthers will face the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns (Germany), which defeated the La Corneuve Flash (France) 35-21 in the other semifinal matchup. The Unicorns, which won the CEFL Bowl a season ago, are quarterbacked by former Parma QB Reilly Hennessey, one of multiple American players competing in the Italian league.
Though the date and time for the CEFL title game is yet to be determined, those interested can visit the Native Crew YouTube channel and watch the stream of the semifinal game with Calanda or search ‘Parma Panthers’ on YouTube to find multiple videos with highlights and interviews, including some with Dales. A link to the Native Crew broadcast of the game will be available on the online version of this story at www.crescent-news.com with Dales’ stiff-arm and touchdown coming at the 2:09:35 mark of the video.
Here’s some other news regarding area athletics:
• Speaking of gridiron accolades, a bevy of area football senior standouts will compete on the football field one more time on Saturday, June 17 at Widdel Field at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg in the 31st annual Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for the senior all-star festivities.
Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Monday June 13 online at www.perrysburgschools.net/OnlineTicketPurchase.aspx for $7 for all spectators but tickets will also be available at the gate on game day for $10. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The rosters for the two teams include the following local standouts.
Gold Team: Drew Kellermyer (Defiance WR), Camren Foster (Liberty Center LB), Hunter Gerschutz (Holgate WR), Owen Long (Liberty Center DB), Timmy Johnson (Patrick Henry DB), TeJay Moore (Liberty Center RB), Josh Tresnan-Reighard (Delta LB), Cole Commisso (Tinora WR), Noah Kistner (Patrick Henry LB), Evan Perry (Delta LB), Keagan Villarreal (Defiance DL), Alex Hoeffel (Defiance LB), Owen Johnson (Liberty Center LB), Eric Bohn (Tinora OL), Will Seedorf (Patrick Henry DL), Bryce Bailey (Tinora DL), Evan Conrad (Liberty Center TE).
Black Team: Jonas Tester (Wauseon WR), Payton Boucher (Evergreen QB) Cayden Alvarado (Archbold LB), Charlie Krieger (Archbold TE), Matthew Shaw (Wauseon DL), Landen Vance (Evergreen TE), Bryson Stump (Wauseon LB), Hunter Gowing (Swanton LB), Kyle Moore (Wauseon OL), Gavin Bailey (Archbold WR), Bryce Marvin (Swanton DL).
• Wayne Trace multi-sport standout Rachel Stoller garnered some recognition in recent days as the Raider senior was named as a nominee for the Student-Athlete of the Year award by TheLeadershipPlaybook.com, a program built by former college basketball coach and high school AD Jamy Bechler, now a professional speaker, leadership consultant and author.
The award ‘honors those individuals exemplifying sportsmanship, positive leadership or good teamwork,’ per a release from the program. Stoller, who was an all-GMC athlete in volleyball and basketball, as well as part of a state champion relay track team this season, will receive an award certificate and complimentary membership to TheLeadershipPlaybook.com for the upcoming school year.
• Tinora standout Cole Commisso, who had previously committed to join the University of Findlay Oilers football team next season, has made a change in his post-prep plans. The first-team all-GMC football and baseball player will still don the Black and Orange but will instead move his focus from the gridiron to the diamond and play baseball next year for the Oilers.
• Credit also goes out to a former Defiance resident as Lincolnview head baseball coach Eric Fishpaw will lead his team in the Division IV state championship game. Fishpaw, a 2008 Ayersville graduate and former Ayersville ACME and Defiance High School assistant baseball and basketball coach, has coached the No. 3 Lancers (23-6) to two straight state title games, falling to Warren JFK 4-0 last year in the state finals before defeating Tiffin Calvert 8-1 in Thursday’s state semifinals this year. Fishpaw is 117-69 since taking the reins of the program in 2015, with four straight 20-win seasons.
Lincolnview, which will have Ohio State commit Landon Price on the mound, will take on Russia at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Canal Park in Akron. Lincolnview has four state appearances all time, winning the Class A title in 1962 along with a semfinalist finish in 1974 and last year’s state runner-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.