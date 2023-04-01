Ottawa-Glandorf gets plenty of recognition for what it does on the hardwood. After all, the school is no stranger to the state tournament on the boys and girls basketball scene and the boys hoops program’s third straight trip to Dayton recently saw the school finish as state runner-up for the second straight season.
However, the publicity the students at O-G received recently came from the stands instead of on the floor. The school recently received a letter from a staff member of the University of Dayton Arena that hosted the state championships in boys and girls hoops and the First Four of the NCAA Tournament in the past few weeks.
The staffer noted the many kids that stayed behind after the Titans’ state championship loss to Lutheran East to pick up trash and clutter in the stands before leaving.
“Your school, community and their parents should be proud of them,” said the staffer in the letter, tweeted out by the O-G athletic department recently. “We the crew appreciate what they did. They didn’t go unnoticed. I think they represented their school and community well. Your students are the only ones that did this.”
It’s so easy to have strident opinions about what younger generations do or don’t do and how ‘it’s not what it used to be.’ It’s also easy to dismiss things by saying ‘Well, it’s what you should be doing anyway.’
I’ve said it plenty of times before, however. Kids are capable of so much more than they get credit for and given the opportunity, will do great things, so I have no issue hyping it up when I see things that deserve public backing.
As we move from the winter sports season into the unpredictable weather and early weeks of the spring season, here’s some notes and info that I finally have had time to throw into a column:
— Fans of former Bryan star Matt Wisler from the area won’t have to go far to see the reliever pitch to start the 2023 season. After signing a minor league contract in February and earning an invite to spring training with the Detroit Tigers, Wisler was assigned to the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate to start the 2023 campaign — the Toledo Mud Hens.
Wisler was 3-3 in the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays with 39 appearances and five starts, recording a save and seven holds with 35 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 2.25 ERA in 44 innings.
— With Napoleon’s Art Warren sidelined for the season recovering from surgery, the area’s other minor league players are Napoleon grad Zach Willeman (Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, Kansas City Royals affiliate), Bryan grad Deylen Miley (Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Houston Astros affiliate) and former Defiance star Shay Smiddy (Single-A Charleston RiverDogs, Tampa Bay Rays affiliate).
— Former standout Fairview point guard Kacee (English) Reid became the second member of the English family to earn a state championship ring.
The 1993 Fairview grad and two-time state tournament participant has coached the Lansing Catholic Cougars for 10 years and guided the program to a 24-5 season and the Division 2 state championship on March 18 with a 43-29 win over Frankenmuth at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
That March 18 date is notable because it is 28 years to the date of the 1995 state championship game that Fairview played in after Reid’s graduation as the top scorer and assister in Fairview history. Though Reid’s 129-89 record will still need some time to grow to meet the 315-61 record her father Dan had at Fairview and Evergreen (1983-96, 2000-03), hoisting the championship trophy this year after serving as a water girl for the 1989 state champions at Fairview had to have been a surreal feeling.
— The next member of the longtime rivalry between Defiance College and Bluffton University will start patrolling the men’s basketball sidelines in 2023-24 as BU announced Monday that Manchester University assistant Seth Clark will be the next men’s hoops mentor.
Clark, who also has been an assistant at Wabash College and Otterbein, is a former Ohio Wesleyan hooper that holds the career 3-point record for the Battling Bishops. The 2018 OWU grad replaces an HCAC institution in the retiring Guy Neal, who coached the Beavers for 34 years and departs as the winningest coach in school history with 394 victories, winning HCAC Coach of the Year twice and AMC Coach of the Year in his third season.
— Speaking of hoops, one of the area’s biggest stars will play on an international stage as Ottawa-Glandorf junior Colin White tweeted Monday he will be competing for Team Ohio in the Junior International Tournament in Lissone, Italy. White will be in ‘The Boot’ from March 31-April 11 as Team USA competes against squads from Italy, Croatia, Germany, Canada, the Czech Republic and United Arab Emirates.
