Far be it from me to predict what will happen on any given day during the 2020 calendar year but if our neighbors to the southeast are able to put together a football season, there's a better-than-even shot that we'll see some similarities on the gridiron in the Buckeye State.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced modifications to their football guidelines for a potential 2020 season on Monday evening, which could have plenty of impact on Ohio, considering 32 Ohio high schools are members in the massive 48-team Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.
In the Mountain State, five requirements were laid out by the WVSSAC, the state's governing body for sports, cheerleading and marching bands. Those requirements are: an extension of the sideline coaching box from one 15-yard-line to the other, all water provided in individual containers with no sharing system, essential personnnel only on sidelines (coaches, trainer, manager, players), an extension of timeouts and time between quarters to two minutes and social distancing announcements made over the public address throughout the game.
In addition to those requirements, the organization recommended 15 different topics, some of which included traveling with fewer players to away games, coming partially dressed to away games, conducting halftimes in the end zones instead of locker rooms, limiting practices to only one contact day per week and recommending bands and cheerleaders not traveling to away games, among others.
Keep in mind that West Virginia normally plays an 11-week regular season of 10 games and have pushed things back for fall practice until Aug. 17 with the first week of possible games moving from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3. The normal minimum of eight games necessary for playoff qualification has been waived.
Now, I don't expect every single one of the West Virginia recommendations to be adopted here on our side of the Ohio River but, operating under the assumption that a season will at least begin to be played this fall, it's a place to start.
The buzz over the weekend was the 'proposal,' if it can be called that, from some football coaches in the Central District. I'm not here to pooh-pooh ideas because of where they're from or how half-cocked they may seem because in a time like this, we can all do with a little more open-mindedness.
But it appears to have been the kind of thing that went to the media to be disseminated before it got much input from statewide coaches.
From those I've spoken to, the move was not well-received and one that the Ohio Football Coaches Association quickly noted was not any kind of official proposal from their end.
As I said a week ago, this only works if we're all working as a team for a common goal and this rings a little more like two oars in a canoe paddling in opposite directions.
Do I have the answers for this upcoming school year? Absolutely not.
Do I believe there will be sports this fall for high schools in the state? I sure want there to be but I'll be frank, my optimism is not growing as the school year draws nearer.
What I do know is this virus is insidious and it can spread in such a way that even those in seemingly perfect health can carry it without knowing it and thus expose so many more people to its effects.
We preach in so many avenues about how the kids are the most important thing and at the end of the day, we have to practice what we preach.
Personally, my issue with the fall-spring swap is not with the weather aspects that could arise or the logistics of conference/non-conference play. Coaches and AD's will adjust, as they always do, and will work together to provide the best options available.
My concern is the concept of moving spring sports to fall and then a back-to-school spike in cases and potential hospitalizations possibly shelving a second consecutive spring sports season.
Football is king in this state, there's no disputing it. The financial impact on area schools and notably the state's bottom line is what will continue to drive plenty of decisions. It's what the NFL is currently kicking down the road and what college football is staring dead in the eye right now.
The next few days and likely the next two weeks will help put the most clarity on the situation as we receive more information from the state of Ohio and a potential plan of action from the OHSAA itself.
