The NCAA Tournament has traditionally referred to the regional finalists in its field as the Elite Eight.
I hate to crib off someone else’s paper but there’s not a better word to describe the final eight coaches left in the Crescent-News’ Coaches Bracket.
The eight remaining coaches represent some of the highest-level winning this area has ever seen and any victor when all is said and done will certainly have earned it. Whether on the hardwood (volleyball or basketball) or diamond, this group of eight coaches has combined for 4,677 career victories in their given sports.
That’s not a typo. I did the math and my mind was sufficiently blown.
The weekend’s voting saw our first No. 1 seed go down as Tinora got the best of river rival Ayersville with Ram baseball mentor Brent Renollet edging Pilots’ icon Craig McCord.
The Archbold voting bloc will have a tough decision to make as well, as you’ll read further down, just one of the tough choices voters will have to make this week in this round of voting. With just four matchups to choose from, I’m able to go a little more in-depth into these pairings in this column. And what a story a little digging can tell.
Clipboard Regional Final
Char Sharp (Archbold)
vs. Doug Krauss (Archbold)
OK Archbold, please don’t get mad at me for putting two of the most recognizable Bluestreak institutions against each other. It’s just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.
It’s tough to even fathom someone at Archbold having a more impressive resume than Doug Krauss, one of the best in the business.
After all he’s been to state five times and helped mold players over the decades that put on shows for area hoops fans.
Guys like the Roth cousins (Keith and Shawn) in the thrilling 1996 run to the state finals or the run of excellence from 2003-2006 that saw a trio of state tourney runs, highlighted by the Borcherdt brothers or current Holgate boys hoops and cross country mentor Brad Hurst or Fulton County’s all-time leading scorer, Gene Goering.
But having said all that, the numbers Char Sharp put up coaching two different sports on Lafayette Street just boggle the mind. Sharp won 617 games and claimed state titles in 1978, 1981 and 1998, the latter two teams finishing the season with unbeaten records.
In my trip back through the C-N archives, reading about how Char never noted her career win total on her preseason info sheets is the kind of thing that some may find hokey or cliche but is the kind of thing that I found remarkable.
Sharp took home nearly 60 percent of the vote against Napoleon football patriarch Charlie Buckenmeyer while Krauss won by a 55-45 margin against Patrick Henry coaching pillar Bill Inselmann in the second round.
Halftime Speech Regional Final
Dick Kortokrax vs. Scoop Miller
Is there a name more recognizable to hoops fans than Dick Kortokrax?
Maybe with a nickname like Scoop, Kevin Miller has a shot.
Amusingly on Twitter, Scoop appealed to his opponents Joe Frank and Rex Lingruen not to run up the score and what do you know, they didn’t need to. Miller edged LC legend Lingruen by a 53.1 to 46.9 percent margin in the voting.
Scoop Miller was a tough second quarter struggle against South Euclid Regina in the 2002 D-III girls basketball state championship game from being the only coach in the bracket with a state championship in multiple sports.
If this were the Big Dance itself, Dick Kortokrax would be the powerful No. 1 seed that made quick work of its early-round opponents and making sure there would be no upsets. Korto rolled past Dave Hansbarger 91-9 in the first round before taking 73 percent of the vote in the second round against Fairview girls hoops legend Dan English.
His numbers speak for themselves. 890 wins. 12 Putnam County League Coach of the Year awards. Four regional titles. 10 district titles. State runner-up finishes in 1988 and 2009.
Whistle Regional Final
Tom Held vs. Dave Kleman
If Tom Held never stepped foot on Defiance High School’s campus and ended his coaching career after 11 years in 1998, he’d still have been considered a great coach, what with his 203-73 record at Elmwood and Bryan.
But as we all know, he didn’t and since 1999, things have never been the same. It’d be one thing if the program he took over from Greg Inselmann in 1999 started strong as it did (18-3 in 1998 with Inselmann, 27-2 in 1999 with Held) and then tailed off over time.
Nope, the Bulldogs are an astounding 171-18 in league games in Held’s time in Defiance, including a 72-game league win streak from 2006-2014. Held flexed his muscle for a second straight round, rolling past Ayersville boys hoops and baseball coach Lee Himmeger with 78 percent of the voting.
Matched up with the veteran DHS skipper is a program icon in his own right in Dave Kleman.
With respect to coaches like Judy Fischer, Bev Gerten, Virgil Schnipke and Bob Taylor in Ottoville, Dave Kleman is Big Green basketball.
When he took over the program, I was just an infant in 1993. He turned a 5-16 team in 1992 into a state tournament qualifier the very next season and never had a winning record for the next 26 years. In fact, he set the bar so high that a 14-9 record and 5-2 PCL finish was the low mark in the 2010s and a 13-10 mark was the worst the Green ever managed in the 2000s.
Kleman earned nearly 62 percent of the vote against Fairview grid coach Bob Olwin in the second round to advance.
Timeout Regional Final
Brent Renollet vs. Al Welch
The Green Meadows Conference took the charge in the Timeout Region, placing three of the four spots in the second round and both spots in the regional final.
Brent Renollet took down top seed Craig McCord in the second round by a 53.7 to 46.3 margin, flexing his muscle with four state tournament trips in a row in the early 2010s. I was only part of the sports staff for the trips in 2013 and 2014, the latter bringing home a state championship, but the run of athletes that went through the halls of Tinora High School at that time is among the best in school history, regardless of the sport.
Renollet pulled just the right levers in the postseason and in key runs to the Green Meadows Conference title in that stretch and continues to do so to the tune of 381 wins as skipper. Although between you and I, I think you’ve got to have a little bit of a screw loose to steal home like the Rams did in their state tourney thrillers in 2014.
On the other side is the wizard of “The Palace” in Haviland, Wayne Trace boys basketball coach Al Welch. Current head man Jim Linder learned by Welch’s side both as a point guard on the court then as an assistant for many years before taking over the job in 2008-09.
Welch took four different teams to state, reigned supreme in the Green Meadows Conference with 22 titles, and helped guide his teams through some of the area’s most exciting games ever against squads like Patrick Henry, Archbold and Ottawa-Glandorf. His 61-39 margin of victory in the voting percentage mirrors many of the matchups his Raiders put on the scoreboard over the years with stifling defense and an up-the-court offense that could rack up the points.
