Sometimes they’re used as place holders by interview subjects to say words but not say too much or give too much away. Sometimes they’re genuine and just sum up how things went.
More often than not, they’re true.
That’s the same thing I’ve learned in the last three weeks since I became a father for the first time on June 21.
Throughout the pregnancy process (which my wife knocked out of the park), I heard all the classic cliches about everything changing when you have a child, how you see the world differently and how your priorities immediately change.
I shrugged it off, not to ignore it but rather to move on to the next step in the process.
But as always, they were right.
For as long as I live, I will never forget the moment my son opened his eyes and looked at me for the first time as the nurses held him under the warmer in the operating room.
I will never forget the first coos and sounds he made and the way his eyes fluttered shut as he felt safe enough to fall asleep in my arms in the hospital room.
I will never forget the way his cries twinge my heart, even when I know it’s only because he wants a bottle or a changed diaper and not because he’s in harm’s way.
Now the cliches have changed.
It’s a nod of understanding and a smile that only a parent of a child can share with another, that knowing glance that wordlessly says: “What did I tell you? Pretty cool right?”
Sure the ‘terrible twos’ are not that far down the road and there will certainly be challenges to face over the years.
But even with just three weeks on this earth, the times my son’s eyes catch mine still make the world stop spinning and every stressor go away.
I know that in a few short months, he will start to recognize his parents and other people and make those associations, meaning the toothless grins and coos of joy are just around the bend and something I cannot wait for.
So in the future, if you see me out and about covering a local sporting event or doing an interview, you may just see another companion in the process to join my trusty notebook and recorder on the trip.
My cohort Shayne Nissen has held down the fort admirably over the past three weeks helping to cover some interesting local stories and the summer baseball season as it heats up.
With that being said, there’s been plenty of things go on in my absence and let me make sure I’ve got this all straight:
- The Big Ten is in how many time zones now?
- The Napoleon River Bandits’ record is what now? (They’re 33-4 by the way).
- The Reds won on a walk-off balk?
- The Baker Mayfield saga is over?
I wasn’t completely locked out from the sports world in the past month, however, and I have some tidbits of news:
• Ayersville graduate Dauson Dales completed his season abroad on the gridiron recently as the former Pilot played for the Parma Panthers in the Italian Football League. The defending IFL champions fell in the tournament semifinals to Firenze Guelfi 19-14 on June 18 with Dales finishing with 39 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 carries while leading the Panther defense with 5.5 tackles.
Parma’s league championship last year qualified them for the Central European Football League tournament as well, which includes champions from multiple countries across Europe. The Panthers advanced to the CEFL Bowl on June 25 in Germany but were unable to pick up a win against the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns from Germany in a 42-17 setback. Dales blocked a first-quarter punt to set Parma up with good field position to take an early 7-0 lead but the Unicorns ripped off 23 straight points and took a 30-10 lead into half. The former all-Ohioan added an 81-yard scamper and a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 13 but Parma got no closer.
Dales finished his first season in Europe with 41 rush attempts for 342 yards and five TDs while leading the Panther defense with 72 tackles along with eight tackles for los, two sacks, two pass breakups and two blocked kicks.
• For hoops fans out here, the NBA season is still months away from tipping off but if you want a reason to watch Summer League basketball, check out the Memphis Grizzlies. Former Elida star Dakota Mathias is on the Memphis summer roster after a cup of coffee with the Philadelphia 76ers this past season while former Toledo St. John’s standout Vince Williams, a rookie out of VCU, is also on the Grizzlies. Mathias had two points and a steal against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday while Williams added five points, including a trey, in 15 minutes of action.
In Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Williams saw nearly 23 minutes of playing time with four points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists while Mathias did not play.
• Some schedule rearranging will be in order for some Williams County football schools as Cardinal Stritch announced on July 1 it will not be playing 11-man football this fall. This affects Montpelier (scheduled to play Sept. 9), Edon (Oct. 7) and Hilltop (Oct. 14) in Toledo Area Athletic Conference play as well as a matchup on Sept. 23 against North Central, which will debut its first season of varsity football.
As of the writing of this column, there have been no announced schedule replacements for the four games.
