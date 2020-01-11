I imagine at least some of the questions swirling around will be answered in the coming days, and I’m not referring to the endless coaching search being conducted by the Cleveland Browns.
No, I’m referring to the rumors and conversations that I’m sure are still going around about what Holgate will elect to do in terms of their conference affiliation going forward.
I would think that the old Clash song “Should I Stay or Should I Go” has been in the heads of plenty in Holgate for a while now and because of the deadline set by the Green Meadows Conference in a recent letter to the Holgate school board.
In the letter, the GMC executive board said “The GMC executive board expects a decision from Holgate by our Jan. 15 GMC executive board meeting. If we do not have a decision from Holgate, the GMC principals will make a decision that is best for the GMC and our schools.”
Now I’m not writing this to stoke the flames or rile anyone up, but the possibility of one of the area’s stalwarts moving to a new conference is a major piece of news. Holgate has been a member of the Green Meadows nearly since its inception, joining six years after the 1962 formation of the league.
The Tigers recently announced they would be joining the newly-formed Northern 8 Football Conference in another step towards a fully-mobilized eight-man football program that I believe will be a major movement in northwest Ohio in the next 5-10 years.
But that’s another column...
I’ll be honest, I don’t have a full gauge on what the school will elect to do, definitely not more than the average person. But I do know there are plenty of repercussions from a potential move outside of just re-scheduling and putting up new banners in the gym.
Would Holgate’s move out of the GMC, if it happens at all, cause other schools to re-assess their conference standing and try to join the GMC? On top of that, any potential moves towards the GMC would have a domino effect on other conferences as well.
I don’t know what Holgate will announce in terms of decisions, but the school board will meet again at 6 p.m. on Monday. We’ll know more then.
Here’s some notes and factoids I’ve picked up over the last week or so:
— To the man who came up to me after my goddaughter’s basketball game on Monday to tell me he appreciated my first column and complimented me, I’m sorry that I didn’t get your name. You couldn’t have known it when you said it, but that compliment was exactly what I needed after taking a couple lumps. Thank you sincerely, and I hope some good comes your way in the near future after taking some time to put some good into my day.
— Congratulations go out to Evergreen boys coach Jerry Keifer. The longtime Vikings mentor earned career victory No. 350 on Saturday against Edgerton and is among the winningest coaches in the area, behind only Tinora’s Paul Wayne and Defiance’s Kirk Lehman on the boys side by my count. And it’s fairly likely he’ll substantially build onto that total this season, judging by the hot start the Vikings are off to this season.
— On a slightly less positive note, thoughts and prayers are still with the families of a pair of coaches that left us in recent weeks. Hobie Krouse, the father of Tinora coach Kenny Krouse and the winningest coach in Montpelier football history, passed away on Dec. 4 at the age of 88. Krouse led the Locos to a 1973 state runner-up finish, had the Montpelier High School football field named after him in 2010 and also spent time coaching at Defiance and Archbold in his storied career.
Former Hicksville baseball coach C. Lee Peter also passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 69. Peter earned the 1978 C-N Coach of the Year after guiding the Aces to the state championship with an 11-2 win over Middletown Bishop Fenwick, along with another trip to the state tournament in 1982.
— More thoughts and prayers go out to the Ottawa community following a fatal car accident that has affected the basketball program. The wife of JV coach Brad Schumaker was killed Friday morning in a crash and the Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball team’s game against Lima Bath Friday night was postponed to a date to be determined later.
— In coaching news, Kyle Harmon was approved as the new head football coach at Elida. The 2003 Elida grad is a teacher at the school and is the third leader of the program in the last two years. Bill Speller, formerly of Wayne Trace fame, was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 16 following allegations of misconduct towards players and coached three games of the regular season before assistant Dan Lattimore coached the final seven contests.
— A familiar face to Defiance College athletics fans will be in the area once again as Rudy Yovich is the new athletic director at Owens Community College. Yovich served as AD at DC from 2014-17 and returns to a post at Owens that he held from 2011-14.
— The Northwest Conference has a new commissioner. Jon Derryberry will serve as the next leader of the conference as Jim Raabe will step down following the 2019-20 school year. Derryberry’s name is likely most recognized from his long tenure as an official for 40 years in basketball, 38 in football and 22 in softball.
