As the summer break approaches, plans get made.
For some of us, it’s deciding which beach we want to spend time or what body of water to relax at as the country starts to open back up.
For others, namely those in teaching, coaching and administrative roles, it’s the time to plan for the next school year and season.
As the spring season winds down, it appears that all football hires will be in place for the 2020 fall season, notably Travis Cooper joining the fold at Defiance in recent weeks along with new hires at Fairview (Phil Mauro) and Wayne Trace (Matt Holden).
Other new faces on the fall sports scene include volleyball coaches Ashley Malfait (Antwerp), Alicia Kalik (Ayersville), Nik Encaledo (Wauseon) and Jill Jolliff (Patrick Henry).
Though it seems like it wasn’t that long ago that basketball season ended and teams were crowning hardwood champions in Dayton, the grind and process of preparing for the 22-game hoops season begins earlier and earlier. A group of area schools have figured out who will guide their programs for the hoops season, including the Bryan boys basketball program tabbing Brock Homier as their new mentor on May 11.
Homier, son of former Continental coach Kevin Homier, played point guard for his father with the Pirates, earning all-Ohio honors twice and helping lead the team to state in 2011.
The school’s leader in steals, assists and 3-point percentage has served as varsity assistant the last few years at Continental but felt the time was right to make the leap.
“I’ve coached middle school, JV, was a varsity assistant and helped out a little bit of AAU too, so I feel like I’ve touched all the bases and I was ready to take on the challenge,” said Homier. “I’ve heard all good things about the community, Bryan’s got a lot of athletes, a brand-new school building, great facilities and great community support. My wife and I recently moved to Defiance so it made the decision that much easier.”
Homier will certainly have a solid voice to consult with on the Golden Bear bench as his father will serve as an assistant at Bryan.
“I talked to him before my interview, just going over things and having his experience, his support and his knowledge will really help me, not just in my first year but down the line,” said Homier.
Elsewhere in Williams County, the boys and girls basketball jobs have been filled at Edgerton High School. Brett Grieser, the current Edgerton Elementary principal and former JV girls hoops coach and varsity baseball coach at Stryker, will lead the Bulldog boys after Matt Ripke stepped down and later took the Edon boys job.
On the girls side, current Edgerton softball coach Marchetta Caryer will guide the girls hoops team, with experience as a JV basketball mentor in the 2000s.
Here’s some other pieces of information regarding area sports:
• In other basketball news in the Western Buckeye League, Elida has its replacement for longtime coach Denny Thompson, who was unceremoniously dumped after 30-plus years in the Bulldog system and 15 seasons as head coach. Lima Perry coach Matt Tabler will take the reins of the program after 14 seasons with the Commodores. Tabler coached Perry to seven NWCC championships, 206 wins and a trip to the 2017 D-IV state semifinals. As if the coaching in the Western Buckeye League wasn’t good enough already, that makes five of the 10 boys hoops coaches that have state tourney trips on their resume (Bath’s Sean Powell at Botkins, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Tyson McGlaughlin, Lima Shawnee’s Mark Triplett, St. Marys’ Dan Hegemier at Fort Loramie and New Knoxville and Tabler).
• Due to a lack of numbers and interest, the Paulding soccer programs are being shelved for the 2021-22 school year. The Paulding board of education approved the decision on Tuesday with future revival depending on student interest. It’s been tough sledding for the program in its infancy as low numbers forced a co-ed squad in 2020 at Paulding. The boys program is 6-76-4 since its first year of varsity action in 2015 while the girls program is 3-63 from 2015-2019.
• In a topic that certainly hasn’t been batted around tables with wings and beer for decades, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced that beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school games, depending on state association adoption.
Whether Ohio will choose to introduce a shot clock is unclear, but from this writer’s opinion, adding a shot clock to high school basketball isn’t going to solve the perceived problems of the game. A team shooting 28 percent from the field and struggling to score 40 points isn’t suddenly going to light up the board just because they’re getting more shot opportunities.
• Finally, just because the conference carousel has been much quieter than the aforementioned coaching carousel in recent days doesn’t mean it’s stopped. Woodmore’s Thursday school board meeting will include a superintendent’s recommendation to leave the Northern Buckeye Conference for the River Division of the Sandusky Bay Conference. That departure would open up a spot in the NBC to join teams like Eastwood, Elmwood, Lake, Otsego and Rossford and eventually Maumee.
