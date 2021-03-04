So you want to play football in the spring?
Aside from a few outlier games from Bluffton and Manchester last fall, the HCAC will kick off its 2020 football season Saturday a little bit later than expected but with a seven-game slate for its league members.
For Defiance College — pandemic obviously excluded — the temporary shift to the spring has meant an opportunity the program has never had. Instead of the traditional cycle of recruiting players, having them come in in early August and begin a college football season amidst sometimes night-and-day changes from their high school lives, the roster has had the chance to acclimate to college life in a new environment and work on building continuity and stability sorely lacking in the program over the last decade.
“We’re still easily the youngest team in the conference which is why that HCAC preseason poll is what it is,” said DC head coach Manny Matsakis, referring to the last-place preseason prediction for DC this season. “I think having that opportunity back in November was really big for us. It gives us a chance to know these kids, get scrimmaging, get in pads and practice.”
The roster numbers are pushing triple digits heading into the spring campaign, a solid foundation to build on in a traditional churn of players that enter the fall semester and don’t return for the spring.
Matsakis is far from satisfied, acknowledging the distance the Jackets still have to go.
“We’re excited to see how much we can close the gap with the teams in our league,” said the DC mentor. “Not to sugar coat it, the last two years, we’ve only beaten Bluffton and Earlham, a team that’s not playing anymore. Against Rose-Hulman, the last two years it’s been 88-12 combined. We have a long way to go but the practices have helped us.”
With Matsakis entering his third season but in reality only his second full year (Aaron Mershman resigned after one year in July 2018 with Matsakis coming to Defiance on July 25), the DC mentor is striving to bring back a stability to a program that has not gone .500 in a season since 2016 and better than .500 since a 6-4 season in 2010.
Following Robert Taylor’s mid-season resignation in 2011, DC has had five head coaches in that span and three since 2016 alone.
“We’re going to improve, how much is hard to tell,” admitted Matsakis. “A lot of it is mental, rather than physical. The most important catchphrase for us has been how do we handle adversity, because you’re going to see it in every game.
“I’ve always thought we were a year away, we’ll see as we get ready and move forward.”
Whether Matsakis, his staff and his players can close that gap is yet to be seen and all will freely admit that it won't be an easy climb.
As a graduate of Defiance College who saw some of the uncertainty start in the program after Taylor departed but also someone who knows that this community will support a winner, I'll also freely admit that this would be the ultimate success story.
Every journey, every improbable comeback starts somewhere.
Why not here?
