When the occasional person asks me ‘What’s the busiest time for you?’ I always tend to lean towards two separate occasions.
The first comes right around the Thanksgiving holiday as the sports department covers the tail end of long playoff football runs while harnessing all the necessary info and workload to prepare our annual basketball preview in the middle of an already-hectic time.
The second is this week.
With the regular season fully complete, girls basketball has whittled down the field to the district level but still, plenty of area ladies squads remain in their postseason journey. State swimming and postseason bowling adds more gravitas to the week and then factor in the tidal wave of nearly every area school hitting the sectional tournament mats in wrestling and sectional boys basketball games nearly every night of the week, it’s easy to lose track of who’s playing what day and where and when and — whew, let’s take a breath.
That being said, this isn’t the silly season. It’s the best time of the year. It’s seeing when teams really can back up the goal of playing their best and peaking at the right time of year and wondering if that night is going to be their night when magic shows up on the playing surface.
Frankly, we’re just lucky in this business to be along for the ride.
As the spring sports season start to get underway, there’s already been some notable efforts on the diamonds, tracks and mats.
• In the NAIA softball scene, the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima has already gotten seven games in before their trip to Florida from March 6-10 with a cadre of local standouts on the roster. Former Wauseon teammates Payton Albright and Autumn Pelok are both on the Racer roster with six hits in 19 at-bats between them and three RBIs while former Fairview all-Ohio state champion Anna Ankney has a team-high 24 at-bats with six hits, three RBIs and a home run. Antwerp grad and 2019 state champion pitcher Carlie Hanes has made a team-best five appearances with a 1-2 record in 23 innings with 14 strikeouts, the most recent outing being a 4-0 shutout of Georgetown (Ky.), her 12th career shutout. That shutout record sets a new UNOH record.
The Bowling Green baseball team got a three-game series in last weekend at Tennessee Tech before facing No. 5 Louisville this weekend. Against the Golden Eagles, Antwerp product and BGSU freshman Luke Krouse pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, fanning two in his first collegiate appearance. Saturday saw Archbold’s Rigo Ramos strike out five in three relief innings in his first appearance since May 29, 2021 while Kalida’s Owen Recker pitched the final 1.2 innings of an 11-9 loss. Finally, Sunday saw a trio of local arms pitch as Wauseon’s Connar Penrod struck out five in 2.1 innings of no-hit relief to earn the win while freshman DJ Newman (Archbold) and sophomore Landon Willeman (Napoleon) pitched the final two innings in their first outings of 2023.
At Toledo, Archbold grad Jeron Williams led off the Rockets’ lineup in their season-opening series at East Tennessee State, recording five hits in 13 at-bats. Evergreen grad RJ Shunck pitched 1.2 innings of relief in game one, allowing five runs and four hits with two strikeouts.
• With the end of the season coming closer, league honors get dished out and local athletes are part of that mix. Patrick Henry grad and University of Findlay sophomore Trista Fintel earned the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week Award for her showing at the Flag City Open. Fintel won the shot put with a throw of 15.72 meters, ranking third in Division II this year, while also winning the weight throw with a toss of 18.4 meters, which meets the NCAA provisional mark.
Another honoree comes from the Division III college ranks as Patrick Henry product TJ Rhamy was named the first team all-Ohio Athletic Conference wrestling selection at 174 pounds for Heidelberg University. The junior was 18-3 this season before an injury cut his season short. Rhamy is 41-10 in his wrestling career for the Student Princes while pulling double duty as a member of the Heidelberg football team, rushing for 271 yards and five touchdowns last fall.
On Jan. 30, Archbold senior Devon Morris got a prestigious honor as the standout Bluestreak linebacker was named to the North Team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The past all-district performer is also likely to be a key cog on the Bluestreak baseball team this spring before making any collegiate athletic decision.
• Holgate grad Raena Willett continued a stellar college career at Division II Lake Erie College, setting another school record with a 5:02.54 in the one-mile run for the Storm on Feb. 13 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet. The time broke a record of 5:05.07 she had set just nine days earlier. Willett also broke the school record for the 3,000 meters this season (10:27.28) and set the school’s 800 (2:20.53), 1,500 (4:50.85) and 5,000 meter (18:41.29) records in prior seasons with the program.
• 2014 Defiance College grad and former Jacket basketball and softball player Maggie Neanen was named District 15 Division III Coach of the Year for Camden Preble Shawnee this season. Neanen, who is also the head softball coach at Eaton High School, led Shawnee to a 20-6 record this season as the Arrows will face Cincinnati Country Day for a district title at Springfield on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
• In a change of scenery, the OHSAA announced Wednesday that this spring’s boys tennis state tournament will be held at the Outdoor Varsity Tennis Center and Ty Tucker Tennis Center at the Ohio State University on May 25-26.
Held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason since 2016, construction at the Cincinnati-area facility will prevent the boys championships from being hosted there. It’s a one-off hosting format and the OHSAA will monitor progress before determining whether the girls state championships will be held there in the fall or not.
