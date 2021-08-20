Words almost don’t describe it.
Seven years ago, the first Defiance-Napoleon game I covered was the 49-43 heart-stopper at Buckenmeyer Stadium in 2014 that saw the ‘Cats stun Defiance with two TDs in the final two minutes to win.
This year, it was as opposite as you can get.
Defiance had just eight first downs, 184 yards of offense and had their backs up against the wall so much there’s shoulder-pad imprints in it.
They certainly thought there would need to be more than seven points scored against a Napoleon offense loaded with size, speed and talent.
But a first-quarter touchdown was all Travis Cooper’s Bulldogs needed as the proof of concept the DHS coaching staff has craved in their rebuilding process showed up in week one.
“It validates what we’ve been talking about as a staff,” said Cooper, who has expressed on multiple occasions just how important this head coaching job is to him and what rebuilding the Bulldog program means to him. “Our words now hold a little bit more weight … the kids know we’re not just blowing smoke. To see us carrying that Rock off the field, that’s something that those kids will remember and hopefully something that will keep building this program.”
Defiance has fallen on hard times in recent years, that’s no secret. The Bulldogs have won more than four games in a season just once in the last 11 years. The program hasn’t contended for a league championship since 2008.
The glory days of smash-mouth, state-contender level football that marked the program’s history in Jerry Buti’s prime in the late 1990s and early 2000s is very far off in the distance.
But the toughness, the reputation of those teams is not forgotten in this community and the questions have always remained: Will it ever come back?
The Defiance defense has shown flashes in the midst of these struggles. Even last year’s 1-9 season saw multiple games where a stop here or there or any offensive spark would have meant a few more W’s.
For this year’s seniors, it means as much as anything after their freshman year of 2018 marked the last time Bulldog players hoisted the River Rock.
“We’ve been working the whole offseason just to get better every day and it all paid off right now,” said linebacker Gavin Hale.
“It’s been our goal every year and when we got this, we were screaming ‘all the way from seventh grade,’' added fellow senior linebacker Alex Hoeffel. “We’ve always had this goal of winning this game and hoisting that Rock.”
Friday’s 7-0 win over Napoleon will certainly recall the war stories of the Blue and White in breakfast coffee meetings at Bud’s or Kissner’s and the smiles that come with beating that team from Henry County.
The identity that Defiance football has been missing, as its basketball, baseball, cross country and softball counterparts have reached new heights in recent years, is something that doesn’t come back all at once.
But Thursday was a start.
Here’s some other observations from Thursday’s 99th meeting of Defiance and Napoleon:
• The 7-0 final isn’t the lowest scoring game in series history. Excluding a 0-0 tie in 1944, that honor goes to Napoleon’s 3-0 win over Defiance in 2002 on a Justin Hoover 30-yard field goal.
• As many fierce defenses as Defiance has had over the years, surprisingly enough, this shutout win for the Bulldogs is the first DHS shutout victory since the Bulldogs blanked Napoleon 13-0 in 1990.
• If you like that one, you’ll like this even more. Just as the 2021 victory for Defiance came in a head coach’s first season, the win in 1990 just so happened to be the first victory for Buti as Defiance head coach after coming in from Findlay High School the year prior.
• Cooper has now faced Napoleon 15 times as an assistant and now head coach at Defiance along with head coaching stints at Bryan and Wauseon. This marks the fourth victory in that span for the new DHS headman, though you’ve got to feel for the guy that lost a 13-10 OT game and an 8-7 game as a DHS assistant and lost three matchups at Bryan to the Wildcats by a combined 12 points.
• Napoleon coach Tory Strock has always been quick to point out how hard it is to pick up the pieces after losing to Defiance. Strock’s four previous losses to the Bulldogs haven’t been complete season-wreckers, though. Napoleon has finished 6-4, 6-4, 5-6 and 5-5 in the years they’ve lost to Defiance under Strock’s tutelage, with a 3-1 record in the week two matchups following.
• After last year’s COVID-affected season with limited fans in stands, it was something to behold to see the home and away seats in Fred J. Brown Stadium packed to the gills with Defiance and Napoleon blue. The roar from the home seats after the Bulldogs made their final stop gave goosebumps and after a chilly October tilt to end last season, the rivalry seemed right back at home on a muggy August evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.