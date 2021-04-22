While technically a possible candidate for the vacant Defiance job, former Columbus Grove, Ada, Celina and Lima Senior coach Mike Fell’s recent parting of ways with his most recent job isn’t about the Buckeye State.
At least not completely.
Fell, who left Lima Senior after four years in 2016 to move to Arizona to live closer to family, had been head coach of the Mountain View High School Toros for the past five seasons.
The former Buckeye State mentor had a respectable 28-20 record with Mountain View, located in Mesa, earning three playoff berths. The program finished 6-2 this past season but did not qualify for the playoffs.
I’ve seen plenty of reasons for programs to part ways with coaches. Sometimes it’s not enough wins, sometimes it’s friction with the administration, sometimes it’s something more nefarious like the mistreatment of players or illegal acts.
But this one is a new one, but one that is pretty easy to understand.
It was a matter of a golden boy coming home.
The most rabid of Ohio State Buckeye fans that haven’t already seen this story from last week may have guessed it already but perhaps the most famous Mountain View graduate also happens to be in high school coaching in Arizona: Joe Germaine.
The 45-year-old former Big Ten MVP, Ohio State record-setter, Super Bowl champion (1999 St. Louis Rams backup) and Arena Football League gunslinger returned home to coach the Toros after coaching Queen Creek for two years about a half hour away.
What kind of a storybook tale is that?
Germaine won a state title with the Toros in high school, won that classic 1997 Rose Bowl over Arizona State with the Buckeyes, got a taste of pro football, came back to try his hand at prep coaching and now has the chance to coach his alma mater.
Tough to argue with that.
I don’t know if Fell’s done coaching, but a 191-94 record in 26 seasons in Ohio for the 60-year-old mean he’s going to have a chance to coach again if he wants it.
Here’s some other area sports news of note:
• Ayersville graduate Dauson Dales, a senior linebacker at Division II Ohio Dominican, had a career-high 16 tackles in Saturday’s 31-16 home loss to fellow unbeaten Tiffin. Dales added 2.5 tackles for loss in the contest, putting him at 64 tackles in just five games this year for the Panthers with nine TFLs and four pass breakups. ODU will finish its season at home Saturday against Hillsdale.
• On the other end of the river rivalry, 1995 Tinora graduate and former all-conference Defiance College standout Landon Fox has had a heck of a turnaround in the Hoosier State. Fox was named head football coach at Valparaiso University in March 2019 and the FCS Crusaders took their lumps in his first season, going 1-11 while being outscored 384-187. Fast forward to this season and an abbreviated six-game spring schedule and Fox has Valpo at 4-2 with the two losses coming by a total of 15 points. Fox spent 11 years as defensive coordinator at Dayton while also coaching at Wayne State and Ball State in his career.
• 2015 Defiance College graduate Mason Roth has been named the new boys basketball head coach at Bowling Green High School. Roth, who is sixth all time with 268 career assists and scored 1,085 career points with the Yellow Jackets, was most recently a teacher at Bluffton High School where he coached the golf team and freshman boys basketball team.
• Napoleon’s former boys assistant soccer coach Chris Speiser will lead the girls soccer program at Napoleon, pending approval from the school’s board of education during their meeting on April 28. Speiser helped coach the Wildcat boys from 2009-14, taking over for nine-year girls mentor Mike Murphy.
• Kenton has its new boys basketball coach, per reporting from the school’s most recent board meeting this week, and it’s a familiar face to WBL girls hoops fans. Ryan Miller, who coached the Kenton girls hoops program to a 96-80 record from 2010-18, was approved as the boys mentor.
• In other Western Buckeye League hiring news, Lima Bath certainly made a splash with a pair of hires in recent weeks. Sean Powell, a former 1,000-point scorer at Lima Shawnee, was named head coach of the Bath boys basketball team just a few weeks removed from guiding Botkins to the Division IV state title. Meanwhile, Powell’s new boss has a sterling resume as well. Bath graduate and first team all-Ohio girls basketball star Kristen Holt was hired as athletic director for the Wildcats. Holt has been in the Division I women’s basketball realm for nearly three decades and has been a head coach at University of Texas-San Antonio, Colorado State and Radford while also coaching at Xavier and Wichita State.
• Christian will be looking for a new boys basketball coach for the first time in two decades as mentor Dave McWhinnie stepped down after 20 years with the Eagles, 342 victories and seven TAAC titles. His replacement is already in place with 10-year JV coach Tyler Boris set to take the reins. McWhinnie’s squads were 41-7 the last two years but fell to Antwerp by eight combined points in consecutive district finals.
• As expected, the second defection from the Three Rivers Athletic Conference to the expanded Northern Lakes League is official as Findlay approved the move to the NLL during Monday’s board meeting. Fremont Ross accepted during a meeting on April 12. The remaining invitees will likely come quickly, with Oregon Clay accepting Tuesday, Toledo Whitmer meeting Wednesday.
