Hopefully, all those reading this either online or in the paper edition are safe and well after the nasty weather we received earlier this week.
With some of the damage caused and the upcoming sweltering heat wave, any bit of positive news and content is that much more important so I wanted to use this column to highlight some things I’ve seen that put a smile on my face.
One has a local tinge and the other reflects the light that can shine through some of the darkest times we could imagine.
First, Saturday’s playoff series between Toledo Glass City BC and the Jamestown Jackals in The Basketball League saw a heroic action take place from a somewhat unlikely source.
During Game 2 of their playoff series, referee John Sculli collapsed on the court amidst the game with what was reportedly a heart condition.
Sculli received medical attention immediately and will likely make a full recovery and return to officiating after some time away, but the more notable story is where that medical attention came from.
Instead of Sculli’s helper donning a EMT uniform, it was a basketball jersey as Glass City guard Myles Copeland, a Toledo St. John’s graduate, checked Sculli’s pulse and breathing and then began CPR before first responders arrived.
Copeland isn’t just a basketball player, he is also a firefighter in Toledo, and his training couldn’t have been more needed in that moment, which makes you think it was meant to be.
The other story that struck me came as I was scrolling through Twitter a few days ago.
Obviously, we’ve all seen the heartbreaking images and stories from war-ravaged Ukraine as its citizens battle Russian forces. Mariupol is one city that has taken plenty of damage over recent months, leading many of its citizens to flee for safer locations in Europe.
One of those citizens is teenager Misha Rohozyn, a non-verbal boy with Down’s Syndrome. His mother Liana tried to communicate to him that they needed to leave their home for safety, but that information was tough to convey to Misha to be able to go along with things. As any mother does, Liana did what she had to do and told her son that they were leaving Ukraine to meet WWE superstar wrestler John Cena, Misha’s idol.
The mother and son made it safely to the Netherlands, but that’s not where the story ends.
Cena received word that the family was safe in Amsterdam and surprised the family with gear and hugs and smiles, spending the day together and bringing joy to those truly in need of it most.
The video of their meeting has made its rounds on social media and is easy to find, just as misty eyes will be after seeing the star wrestler and actor standing next to someone who’s life was undoubtedly made better, even just for one day.
I’m hoping that in a world that sees bad news pop up on what seems like an hourly basis, some bright spots make even the smallest of positive impacts.
I won’t be filling this column space for a little while as, by the time readers get to this point in the column, I will have welcomed a new baby boy into the world and I’ll be taking some time off to be with the newest (and cutest) scribe on the journalism scene.
• The Basketball League has had a local flair with former Defiance High School standout Katwan Singleton, former HCAC Player of the Year Bernard Edwards and former Paulding standout Alex Arellano and Napoleon grad Dave Zamora competing in the league along with Zamora’s younger brother Freddie serving as head coach.
Singleton’s Toledo Glass City BC advanced in the Midwest Conference playoffs to the finals with a 2-1 series win over Edwards’ Jamestown (N.Y.) Jackals on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 112-110 victory. Singleton hit two buckets for four points with two rebounds and a steal in the effort with former Toledo Scott standout Chris Darrington’s 28 points leading the way. Edwards was held to five points on 2-of-13 shooting with three rebounds and three assists.
Glass City will take to the road for the Midwest Conference finals against the Kokomo BobKats on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. before Game 2 at Toledo Scott High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be at Scott on Sunday at 3 p.m. The series winner will face either the Albany (N.Y.) Patroons or the Huntsville (Ala.) Hurricanes in the regional finals later this month.
• Those who recall the regional football shift in 2019 that saw Division VI Region 23 hold a mix of local powerhouses Liberty Center, Archbold and Fairview, top seed Lima Central Catholic and MAC stalwarts Coldwater, Minster and eventual state champ Anna will see another similar region three years later, this time in Division V.
That 2019 region saw a 10-0 Gibsonburg team miss the playoffs, along with 6-4 teams from Tinora and Hicksville and 7-3 Spencerville and Columbus Grove. This region might be even better, when you consider who’s coming in from both D-IV and D-VI.
Of the 27 teams in the newly-formed region, 23 made the playoffs last season. That’s not just a bunch of one-and-doners either, with Division IV state semifinalist Port Clinton, D-V state semifinalist Ottawa-Glandorf, Division VI state runner-up Coldwater and D-VI regional runner-up Liberty Center in the listing.
Across the board it’s tough to top, including Archbold, Eastwood, Elmwood, Liberty-Benton, Otsego and Tinora into the fray, along with D-IV playoff teams Milan Edison, Marengo Highland, Huron and LaGrange Keystone. Though there’s more playoff spots now than in the past, the feat is still impressive and anyone that picks up even one playoff win in Region 18 this fall will have some bragging rights.
• Earlier this offseason, Napoleon High School graduate Jordan Lauf picked up a new job title in the University of Toledo men’s basketball program as the former Rocket player and all-Ohio Wildcat hooper was named as an assistant coach for Tod Kowalczyk’s staff for 2022-23.
Lauf served as a graduate assistant in 2017-18 before holding the title of Director of Operations the past four seasons. In that time, Toledo has won 112 games, two MAC titles and earned three NIT invitations.
