Brackets are back, folks.
Especially after not having them to fill out and prognosticate and gloat and bet about in 2020, the 68-team NCAA field and the hundreds of teams filling out the boys and girls high school tournament postseasons are the kind of fun and frenetic season we all have hopes for when basketballs roll out late every fall.
Looking at brackets now provides the opportunity to look forward at what March Madness has to offer while also letting us look back at one of the most memorable high school hoops seasons we’ve had in a while.
I thought I’d recap the craziness we’ve had in the last month or so on the prep planks before I throw in some info under the wire before the ‘First Four’ of the NCAA bracket tips off on Thursday evening.
However, if your brackets get busted from any of my recommendations, I don’t know what you’re referring to and I bear no responsibility.
Let’s start on the prep hardwood with some notable moments.
On the girls side, Kylie Sauder is plenty notable as an athlete for Archbold and will likely add to her sizeable running awards this spring for the Streaks’ track team. But the senior was a postseason hero in the sectionals as a well-executed turnaround jumper lifted Archbold to a win at the buzzer against fifth-seeded Wauseon.
Later on in the D-III bracket, Delta’s 37-34 win over top-seeded Elmwood saw Panther mentor Ryan Ripke go down to a knee overcome with emotion as his squad reached regionals for just the second time. Don’t ever think these coaches don’t put just as much passion into the game as anybody else.
In Division IV, I would’ve wished any coach in the Van Wert District good luck with the Putnam County League dominating much of the top seeds. With each of the top five teams in the league having at least 12 wins during the year, a three-way tie at 6-1 for the PCL title and everyone familiar with each other, a crapshoot doesn’t begin to describe it.
Columbus Grove took the No. 1 seed and battled their way against rematches from Miller City and Kalida to reach the regional tournament and come up just short of a Cinderella trip to state with a loss to Northwest Conference rival Crestview in the finals. Speaking of Crestview, the Knights have plenty of young players but they made Toledo Christian and OHSBCA D-IV Player of the Year Madison Royal-Davis (Butler University Commit) learn quickly how good small-school hoops can be in a 54-41 result.
Of course I’d be remiss not to mention the unbelievable magical run the Napoleon girls put together this season. It’s the kind of thing that makes eyes misty and neck hairs stand up to see the highs of last season’s perfect record, the lows of a heartbreaking cancellation and the highs of an exciting return to state be rewarded with state gold.
It felt like a movie, I’ll be honest. The fact that the Wildcats were comfortably in the lead in the second half of their 76-44 slamming of Vinton County in the state final and were able to take their seniors out one-by-one to earn some long-overdue recognition was the icing on the cake.
On the boys side, where do you even start?
A Defiance team that entered the year as uncertain as you could possibly be turned some heads with a 14-8 season, a third-place finish in the WBL with eight sophomores and a sectional championship and has the future plenty bright in Bulldog country.
An Ottawa-Glandorf team that took its lumps during a (gasp!) four-loss regular season battled back and got the program back to state for the first time in eight years after some near-misses.
Just like Defiance, Wayne Trace was reliant on two freshmen in their starting lineup and what did the Raiders do? Rack up 18 wins and a district final appearance.
Division IV. Oh Division IV.
The fait accompli seemed to be Antwerp and Toledo Christian rolling their way to a second straight district final at Defiance. Hicksville had different ideas.
I’ve already written at length about what that Hicksville-TC overtime thriller gave us, but more than anything, it showed me the best of sports, both before and after the final buzzer. Landon Turnbull, Trevor Wensink and both sides put on a show.
And it also seems fitting that the district final, even without a lot of points, still provided another hero moment for Antwerp junior Jagger Landers, who’s as good as it gets in this area. To be honest we’re all spoiled with some of the talent out there on a nightly basis, be it the loaded squads at Ottoville, Columbus Grove, Archbold, O-G, Antwerp and more.
It was so much fun to seewhat the area had to offer this season and even though it may have been one of the most exhausting rides, it was perhaps one of the most rewarding. Go bring some more gold home this weekend, Bulldogs and Titans!
Oh yeah, here’s the reason you’ve been reading.
As you lock in your NCAA Tournament picks, keep some of these tips in mind.
Don’t take all four 5-12 upsets, that’s pushing your luck, but definitely take multiples. Lock in Winthrop over Villanova and UC Santa Barbara over Creighton, don’t fall into the trap of Georgetown and Oregon State’s conference tourney surprises.
Though we’ve seen some 15-seeds win in recent years, and even a 16-seed three years ago, I don’t see any picks worth jumping on. Take Ohio over Virginia, Michigan State over UCLA and then BYU, and Alabama to make a run to the Elite Eight.
My Final Four picks: Gonzaga, Florida State, Baylor and Illinois. Gonzaga wins it all.
Here’s some other notes:
• As you know, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference got its spring football season started two weeks ago, but Defiance and the bunch aren’t the only teams playing. Ohio Dominican and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference also got started recently, as the Division II Panthers took down Lake Erie 28-3 in their season opener. Leading the way in the defensive shutdown was former C-N Defensive Player of the Year and Ayersville star Dauson Dales. The ODU senior linebacker racked up 13 tackles, nine solo takedowns and three tackles for loss in the win after being named first team all-G-MAC as a junior.
• Just when we thought the winds of conference realignment had turned to cool breezes, the windchimes are starting to jingle again. First reported by WTOL’s Jordan Strack, Maumee Schools will hold a special board meeting tonight to discuss a possible move from the Northern Lakes League to the Northern Buckeye Conference. Maumee’s been a member of the NLL since 1956 but with Elmwood’s upcoming move from the NBC to the Blanchard Valley Conference, a spot opened up. In another move, the BVC will potentially lose a team as Cory-Rawson’s Board of Education meeting Thursday will feature a vote on leaving a league relationship dating back to 1922 for the Northwest Central Conference in 2023.
• In football news, Willard High School will turn to a recognizable name in 2021 to turn around its football program. Former Wayne Trace coach Bill Speller will take over the Crimson Flashes, which finished 0-11 a season ago and haven’t had a winning season since 2005. Speller was 80-62 as Wayne Trace coach and coached Elida from 2016-2019 with a 16-17 record before resigning after three games in the 2019 season.
• In some news that came in late Wednesday afternoon, longtime Ontario boys basketball coach Joe Balogh retired after 36 years with the Warriors. Balogh, an Edgerton graduate and OHSBCA Hall of Famer, racked up a 598-227 record in his tenure, 21 league titles, eight district crowns and a state trip in 1995.
• And finally, I would absolutely never once wish any kind of positive COVID-19 result on anybody and I know how touchy this subject can be. But the announcement that six referees were sent home from Indianapolis ahead of the NCAA Tournament because of a positive test and bubble violations was a head turner. Mostly because of those six, one’s name happened to be Ted Valentine. For any college hoops fan, especially those in the Big Ten, hearing the phrase “Ted Valentine” connected with “not refereeing games” likely puts a smile on their face.
