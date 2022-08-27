Plenty of positive vibes will be coming from Napoleon in the coming weeks.
Most recently, head diving coach Mike Retcher has made a jump in the coaching profession as the 13-year diving coach at Napoleon High School and the Napoleon Diving Club was named as the diving coach at Bowling Green State University under head coach Rickey Perkins.
Retcher, a 2009 Napoleon grad, has coached 43 state qualifiers and 17 top-10 finishers in his time coaching Napoleon divers while the Napoleon Diving Club has sent 27 divers to the AAU National meet, including a dozen top-12 finishers, per a release from BGSU.
“I am so thankful to be a part of such an excellent institution. BGSU has a long tradition of success in academics and athletics. I hope to continue to build on that success by bringing in student athletes that will excel in the pool and in the classroom,” said Retcher in that release. “I want to thank our head coach, Rickey Perkins, and Director of Athletics and Recreation Bob Moosbrugger for allowing me to be a part of this program. I will work hard to represent the Falcons positively in everything I do!”
The excitement for all things Navy and White will continue in the coming weeks as the weekend of Sept. 16-18 will mark the induction of the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class at Napoleon High School. Six members will join the group of honored Wildcat athletes on Saturday, Sept. 17 with the ceremony being held at Bert G. Taylor American Legion Post No. 300 after being honored at halftime of the Napoleon home football game against Sylvania Southview.
The members of the 2022 class are:
Ed Hoeffel (1957 grad, football/baseball/basketball/track and field); Kendall (Homan) Detmer (2010, soccer/gymnastics/track and field); Steven Weaver (2012, cross country/track and field); Rachel (Huddle) Gerken (2010, track and field/cross country); Danielle (Zumfelde) Buschur (2002, cross country/track and field); Libbey (Hall) Zinn (2008, softball).
Here’s some other info from around the area sports scene:
— Speaking of Bowling Green diving, recently-graduated diver Malika Haver was named the 2022 Bob James Memorial Scholarship Award winner by the Mid-American Conference. The award, which honors one male and one female student with a minimum 3.5 GPA that has “displayed good character, leadership and citizenship,” is a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship. Haver, a Hicksville High School graduate, transitioned from a state-qualifying gymnastics career with the Aces to diving at BGSU where she placed 17th in the 3-meter dive at the 2022 MAC Championships before graduating this spring with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
— Though the 41st Defiance City Golf Tournament doesn’t tee off for another few weeks, the links have still seen some standout local swings in recent weeks.
In Lima, Wayne Trace graduate and UNOH sophomore Kenadie Daeger won her second consecutive championship in the Lima Area Women’s Match Play Tournament, defeating Sandy Doan 1-up at the Shawnee Country Club on July 31.
— Meanwhile, Hicksville senior and defending GMC Girls Golfer of the Year Kenzie Schroeder brought home some hardware over the summer as well. The Aces’ multi-sport standout brought home the Toledo Junior Golfers Association Girls Player of the Year award for her efforts this summer. Schroeder won the Winckowski Law Office Junior Open at Eagles Landing and the Legacy Junior Tournament at The Legacy Golf Club while finishing second at the Maumee Bay Junior Tournament, the Brian N. Hoeflinger Memorial at Sylvania Country Club and the NWO PGA Championship at South Toledo Golf Club
Schroeder finished with 2,892 points to win the season title with Kalida’s Kayla Nartker in fourth. Archbold’s Carly Grime (17th) and Brayton Huffman (19th), Hilltop’s Avrie Johnston (18th), Napoleon’s Reese Kleck (22nd), Stryker’s Kennedy Morr (25th) and Angela Soellner (47th) and Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne (28th) also competed on the summer circuit.
In the boys standings, Archbold junior Cahle Roth competed in just five events but racked up enough points to finish 10th overall. Other local competitors included: Kalida’s Connor Nartker (27th), Wauseon grad Andrew Scherer (29th), Bryan junior Noah Huard (32nd), Pettisville freshman Jack Leppelmeier (33rd), Napoleon grad Zak Schroeder (40th) and senior Konner Hoover (70th), Fairview’s Kasen Kauffman (41st), Bryan’s Drew Dauber (42nd) and Kai Dauber (68th), Swanton’s Mazin Ruikieh (60th) and Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook (74th)
In what has likely become an inevitability, local football games are being shifted on the schedule due to the shortage of officials. The week-three game between Evergreen and Ottawa Hills on Friday Sept. 2 has been moved up one day to Thursday at 7 p.m. while this week’s game between Vanlue and Ridgedale was moved from Friday to Saturday evening.
— Finally, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced its preseason votes and Players to Watch ahead of fall sports beginning in the coming weeks. The DC football program was picked eighth in the preseason poll with juniors Thomas Coltrain, Tyshaun Freeman, Eric Moultrie and Richard Pope IV and senior Rigo Villa being named as Players to Watch. The DC volleyballers were a 10th-place selection in the preseason order. Ayersville grad and Jacket sophomore hitter Kaylynn Wellman was among five Jacket Players to Watch.
