It’s not the way we’re used to but it’s the way things are now.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud used all the time he had to make his decision to leave Columbus for the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his college eligibility and potential money from NIL engagement to earn a future paycheck as a likely top-10 first-round pick in the pros.
As well he should.
The days that many readers, and even myself, grew up in that saw players at least play three seasons and leave as juniors or more often complete the four-year college career that made them local legends are far in the past.
I don’t say that ruefully, just a factual observation.
In fact, I’m all for the new status quo - albeit with a little bit more work put towards some guardrails.
For C.J. Stroud, there wasn’t really much left to prove in Columbus.
Sure, he didn’t win the Big Ten or beat Michigan in two seasons as the starter, something he’s surely not forgotten. However, the two-time Heisman finalist passed for 85 touchdowns, 8,123 yards and completed just under 70 percent of his passes for the Buckeyes and any potential money lost from an injury in the 2023 season just wasn’t worth coming back.
On the flipside, Michigan has formed an initiative to entice players to return to college and it has worked well as Valiant Management Group, a sports agency based in Ann Arbor, has created the ‘One More Year Fund’ that has led to star running back Blake Corum, receiver Cornelius Johnson and starting linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan to don the Maize and Blue another year.
Is one side right and the other wrong? Not to me.
At some point in the past, it became the norm to accept a massive double standard between the flexibility of players and coaches in college athletics and a massive blind eye towards the millions - now billions - of dollars involved.
Coaches preached to recruits about being part of a family, making a commitment to a school and sticking it out through thick and thin … only to leave before a bowl game to take another job and ignore every word they preached to those players making that commitment.
On top of that, colleges and universities were plenty happy to hang jerseys and apparel for sale in their team shops with the numbers of star players on them (but no names, of course, to keep up the charade) and those players actually sacrificing on the field to make those jerseys a must-have item not seeing a single cent off the purchase.
In the age of name, image and likeness regulations being relaxed and a one-time free pass to transfer to another school, it’s getting closer to a more even playing field.
Of course, there’s horror stories out there about players (or their representatives) asking for the big bucks and then backing out of commitments before even taking a college snap. Those are much less common, however, than the much-more-positive stories like that of Corum using his NIL money to help feed families in Michigan on Thanksgiving.
Do I want to see a player hop from school to school to school as a mercenary for hire? No, not really. But those choices aren’t mine to make and the consequences not mine to face, and I’d much rather let them make their own choices in the freest country in the world.
All the best wishes go to Mr. Stroud in the pros, Mr. Corum in Ann Arbor and to the stars at the high school level looking to take the next step.
Here's some sports news and info from around the area:
• The boys and girls basketball AP polls came out Monday and locally-ranked teams aside, area hoops fans better circle Saturday, Jan. 28 as a major day to watch. If you're not busy, take the day and go to Findlay. At 1:30 p.m., No. 13 Bryan (13-1) will play at No. 12 Liberty-Benton (13-1) in varsity girls basketball action between two powerhouses this season. Once that's done, get a bite to eat in Findlay and come back to LBHS as the D-III No. 8 Eagle boys (12-0) will battle D-II No. 6 Defiance with a 5 p.m. JV tipoff.
Want to stay a little closer to home? Great! Head over to Convoy to see how 11-3 Hicksville matches up with D-IV No. 5 Crestview in boys hoops action or see if there's an open seat at 'The Supreme Court' as D-II No. 9 Rossford (10-2) plays at D-III No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) that night.
• On Thursday, Patrick Henry announced a familiar face will return to the sidelines to coach the Patriot volleyball team as Hailey Nusbaum will claim the clipboard again for the program.
Nusbaum coached the Patriots from 2015-17 and 2019-20 for five total seasons, earning a 77-38 record. 2016 marked the high point of Nusbaum’s tenure as PH won the NWOAL championship, with Nusbaum being named Crescent-News Coach of the Year and Courtney Rosebrook Player of the Year.
• Though the individual wrestling postseason doesn’t begin for a while, the matchups have been set in the OHSWCA team duals tournament, which will begin in the first weekend of February.
In Division II, Wauseon will host matches as a No. 2 seed in the Norwalk District on Feb. 4, beginning with a district semifinal against Cleveland Benedictine. Third-seeded Napoleon will take on Sandusky Perkins in another district semi. The two winners will meet later in the day to determine a state championship qualifier for the D-II state team tournament at New Lexington High School on Feb. 11.
Also on Feb. 4, Archbold and Tinora will host district brackets in the Division III tournament. The top-seeded Bluestreaks will face either Genoa or Liberty-Benton in their semifinal opener, with the winner taking on either Monroeville or Oak Harbor for a state berth.
At Tinora, the second-seeded Rams draw either seventh-seeded Mohawk or a rivalry renewal with 10-seed Ayersville in the semifinals. The other semifinal in that bracket features Liberty Center taking on Lakota in a 3-6 seed matchup. The two semifinal winners will compete in the finals, with the winner advancing to the D-III state team tournament at Versailles.
• Finally, for many readers, the Lima area is not of major sports concern until instances like meetings deep in the postseason. But for my line of work, we cross paths with Lima media with regularity and for the third time in the last few years, an icon of Lima sports media has left us.
Over the weekend, 30-year Lima News veteran sportswriter Tom Usher passed away at the age of 68, joining Aaron Matthews’ passing last year and Vince Koza’s death from cancer in Jan. 2020.
Fans of summer collegiate baseball know his work well from his tireless coverage of the Lima Locos baseball team, but plenty of us know him from his gregarious nature and endless knowledge shared in press boxes and postgame interview scrums across fields, diamonds and courts in the area. Even when I was a young part-time reporter with the C-N, Tom was always open to chat and answer questions and share knowledge like an equal and I will miss our meetings very much. Knowing the most recent time I saw him was when we were both bundled up postgame at the snowy Antwerp-Lima Central Catholic playoff football game in Findlay was the last time I saw him stings to think about.
