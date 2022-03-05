Deadlines and threats have come and gone and here we stand at the beginning of March, looking at photos and videos of men in polos in front of locked gates instead of sunny skies over Florida and Arizona spring training sites.
Baseball’s lockout is something that is now hitting the hundred-day mark and it’s not hard to understand how we got here.
What I don’t quite understand is the quickness to which people have rushed to criticize the players as overpaid millionaires arguing with billionaire owners while us regular people deal with high gas prices and the like.
Now some of that comes from a fair place but where else other than sports would someone be sticking up for the poor billion-dollar corporate owners of their workplace or someone else’s?
For one, 31.4 percent of baseball players currently in the union make over a million dollars in salary, according to Baseball Prospectus. Of that remaining 68.6 percent, 28.2 percent are minor league players that are part of the 40-man roster with a $40,500 salary.
Second, this isn’t a strike. This is a lockout. The owners could very easily open the facilities, have a season and continue to negotiate a new agreement while working under the framework of the old CBA. The players can’t just hop the fences, fire up the scoreboard and play for free.
The opportunity to make a living, and often a lucrative one, playing a sport is something that is certainly envious but diminishing the players because of it is both an unfair and shallow argument.
You can’t do what these players do on the field. They have worked and sacrificed plenty of time, effort and opportunities to get where they are, though admittedly aided by God-given talents for throwing a ball very fast or hitting a ball very hard with a piece of wood.
Baseball owners didn’t make their billions by owning teams, they did it through their various industries prior to the purchase and certainly the players might not be able to do what those owners did to make their money in those respective businesses.
However, these teams aren’t their revenue sources. When you look at an owner or ownership group, visualize it as a upscale home with plenty of beds and baths, a multi-car garage and a nice big yard, front and back.
The baseball team is the in-ground swimming pool: large, eye-catching, something to talk about at parties but ultimately not the most important part of the property.
It’s also something that will decay and reflect poorly as a homeowner if you don’t take the time and effort to invest in it.
Any baseball owner is lying through their teeth when they cry foul at the money gap in the sport.
With national TV contracts being renewed in the last couple years that kick in this season, Major League Baseball will bring in $1.76 billion from ESPN, Fox and Turner Sports in television money according to Forbes, not to mention the local television deals for the league’s 30 teams that is around $40 million per year and the revenue sharing that is about $110 million in total.
When teams essentially have a baseline of $100 million to work with, but literally a third of the league (10 teams) spent less than $75 million in 2021 on payroll, I have a hard time seeing the crocodile tears of ownership and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and taking them seriously.
That doesn’t even include the fact that franchises and their owners bilk millions of dollars from cities to build new stadiums while being allowed to write off the expenses of buying the team in the first place and avoiding tax payments.
Sure, I’d be fine with salaries being a bit lower if it meant a lower ticket price at the gate and not putting down what feels like a mortgage payment for a couple beverages and a hot dog or two at the ballpark.
But baseball has much bigger problems than just vendor prices. It’s about the mentality the two sides are taking towards the sport itself.
The days of owners being the cartoonish Mr. Moneybags that meddle in the day-to-day gameplay aspects are long in the past. Instead, corporate ownership and investors treat the sport not just as a business, but as their business; coldly calculating just how to squeeze the max amount of profit from their new ornament while figuring out how to invest the least amount into it.
That attitude is a reflection of the world we live in today — just look at the industry I work in — but is not healthy for the game at the end of the day.
The teams in Los Angeles and New York and Boston and Chicago may always have a leg up on their competition from less glamorous cities like Cleveland or Baltimore or Pittsburgh but there’s no reason that at any point teams should just opt to be completely uncompetitive as a solution.
Players don’t want to play for a team that doesn’t want to try to win but owners seem to be fine with things as long as the number at the bottom of the spreadsheet is in black ink and not red.
I was only two years old when baseball had its last major work stoppage in 1994 that cost the World Series for the first time in 90 years. To this day, it’s still seen as a low point in professional sports that was temporarily overcome by the thrill of the 1998 home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.
I’m a fan of the game, not a die-hard, but still a fan. I love the romanticism of baseball, the beauty of its combined simplicity and complicated nature and its deep history for over a century and a half.
But I’m scared for it as well. The transition to the strikeout-or-home run mentality that much of the game has been changed to isn’t fun to watch and with countless ways to spend our money and attention in 2022, having a hard-to-watch product isn’t going to get younger fans to fall in love with the sport.
Deep down, I think the players and owners both know that.
The problem is, the only thing worse than a hard-to-watch product is no product at all, and that’s what baseball has.
Hopefully, it’s not too late.
