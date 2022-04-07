There’s few things more universally American than baseball and the support of our military veterans and a project across the six-county area is uniting the two pillars of Americana.
In an effort to raise money for the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, area schools are selling raffle tickets to win MLB memorabilia with a local touch.
The six-county area has had many standout players reach the major leagues through the decades. 19 players from Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Williams and Putnam Counties have reached The Show and items with their signatures will be available to winners of the raffle.
Defiance (Scott Taylor, Chad Billingsley, Jon Niese, Justin Hancock), Ayersville (Chad Reineke), Fairview/Ney (Bruce Berenyi/Ned Garver), Napoleon (Art Warren), Paulding/Oakwood (Doug Bair), Patrick Henry/Deshler (Marc Krauss, Rich Reese, Jerry Fosnow), Bryan (Matt Wisler, Chris Carpenter, Steve Fireovid), Edon (Mel Held), Edgerton (Denny Stark), Ottawa (the late Larry Cox) and Kalida (Gene Stechschulte) all have players represented and that list of players have signed baseballs and cards that can be won by those who enter.
First prize is a set of 19 signed baseballs, one from each of the aforementioned big leaguers while second prize is a set of 19 baseball cards. A bonus prize of a single baseball with 18 of the 19 signatures is also on the list, as are four-ticket prizes for games of the Detroit Tigers, Toledo Mud Hens and Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Raffle tickets are $5 each with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Ohio Veterans Home, a 427-bed nursing home facility for those who have served our country so proudly.
Those interested in purchasing raffle tickets will be happy to know that the drawing is not until July 4 at American Legion Post 300 in Napoleon.
Tickets will be available for purchase from players and coaches, area veterans organizations and at area high school baseball games. There are a set of designated Veterans Games this season that will highlight the fundraiser and will be the following matchups (weather permitting):
Montpelier at Bryan (April 8), Swanton at Delta (April 14), Wauseon at Archbold (April 14), Liberty Center at Evergreen (April 18), Delphos Jefferson at Paulding (April 18), Holgate at Stryker (April 19), Hicksville at Tinora (April 19), Fayette at Pettisville (April 21), North Central at Hilltop (April 28) and Patrick Henry at Napoleon (May 14). Game time for all of these games is listed at 5 p.m., except for Napoleon-Patrick Henry, which is a 1 p.m. first pitch.
For Defiance High School fans, tickets will also be available all season at the concession stands.
For those with more questions, contact your local baseball coaches or Defiance head coach Tom Held (theld@defianceschools.net).
Here’s some news on other area sports fronts:
• First off, prayers and well-wishes go out to Bill Parker on a speedy recovery. Parker was struck in the head by a line drive during Defiance’s varsity baseball game against Paulding on Monday and hospitalized. From what I have been told, Bill is on the mend and doing well, considering the circumstances, but all our best from the C-N sports department to someone we see so often.
• In the OHSAA’s press release on its 2022 referendum items for member schools to vote on in May, two issues garnered the most attention. One is Issue 12B, which would enact a proposal on name, image and likeness for high school athletes. Student-athletes would be able to sign endorsement agreements without losing eligibility, provided that teams, schools and the OHSAA are not used in the agreement and the endorsed products do not fall under categories of casinos, gambling, alcohol or drugs.
The other potential regulation to be enacted would allow a student-athlete at a public high school to petition to participate in a sport at a bordering public school district if that sport was not sponsored by the school they attend.
The first one is a sticky issue, but one that I don’t believe would suddenly take over high school athletics and wreck things. Call me naive but I have a hard time believing that a business owner that has plenty tight margins of their own to worry about would suddenly drop tens of thousands of dollars on a teenager. The second also makes sense to me. Why punish a talented swimmer or gymnast or football player just because the school their parents sent them to may not offer every single sport under the sun?
• On Saturday, the Defiance College men’s soccer team welcomed 14-year-old Ethan Paseka of Convoy to the program in a special signing day ceremony through Team Impact, a national nonprofit that connects children with serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.
• Per a story from Toledo Blade reporter Steve Junga, the Northern Lakes League’s 11-team expanded field will split into two divisions for football, starting in 2023-24. Napoleon will compete in the smaller of the two yet-to-be-named divisions with Bowling Green, Oregon Clay, Fremont Ross and Sylvania Southview. Current NLL squads Anthony Wayne, Sylvania Northview, Perrysburg and Springfield will compete in the large-school division with incoming Findlay and Toledo Whitmer.
Junga also reported that the first two weeks will be non-league games, followed by three straight weeks of non-league crossover games between the two divisions. For the five small-school division teams, weeks 6-10 will be divisional games with a floating bye each week. Per NLL commissioner Richard Browne, a tentative agreement is in place to play against Toledo City League teams.
• Though the hard hits and rugged play of the Western Buckeye League football scene will undoubtedly remain, the grass stains could be less likely. Four of the league’s 10 schools (Lima Bath, Defiance, St. Marys, Wapakoneta) currently play on turf fields, but that number could grow in the coming years.
As I previously noted, Van Wert is in the midst of organizing a renovation project for 86-year-old Eggerss Stadium that would re-vamp the concrete stadium with new bleachers behind one endzone, new concession stands and locker rooms, an expanded press box and parking lot and a turf field. The $5 million project would be funded if a bond issue passes on May 3.
Another renovation project is in the works at Ottawa-Glandorf on Titan Stadium that would install a turf field, replace the existing stadium lights and sound system, build a new press box on the home side of Titan Stadium and renovate and replace the concession stands.
According to a website set up for the project, a $3 million price tag would be on the hook, with the O-G athletic boosters overseeing the finances of the project, with help from the board of education and the school district. A goal has been set for turf to be put in place this summer with financial commitments of $300,000 already in place.
• South of us, a surprising move was made at Columbus Bishop Hartley. After 23 years, boys basketball head coach Randy Kortokrax will not return to lead the Hawks with 326 wins, five regional trips and a state trip in 2011. The decision was one not of Kortokrax’s choosing. The 56-year-old coach was a former player for his father Dick at Kalida, joining his brother Rob on the 1981 Class A state championship team. The elder Kortokrax, who helped his son coach at Hartley for a few years recently, won 890 games in a 56-year coaching career.
