On Wednesday evenings, those in Williams County or in their vehicles across the northwest corner of the state have had a reliable option to tune in on their radios or visit in person with the Sports Weekly radio show with WBNO-WQCT Radio program and sports director Andy Brigle.
Count me as one of them, as it was always nice to see a Facebook post or tweet promoting an area coach or athlete or sports figure that Andy would interview that I could throw in an earbud and listen to on my phone while I worked around the house or bookmarked to listen later.
This past Wednesday marked the final broadcast from JJ Winns Restaurant & Lounge in Holiday City, however, as Brigle and Mike Bumb put together their final live show from the establishment after eight years of broadcasting it.
Though the show’s departure was a bittersweet one, Brigle expressed fondness for the run the show has had but not regret for setting it aside.
“The decision was two-fold,” said Brigle, who will turn 52 this July. “The grind of the schedule from mid-August to mid-April for the last eight years is part of it. We wanted to be able to cover all sports and all seasons and especially in the winter when we’d have four or five ballgames a week and then a fifth or sixth night on Wednesdays, it got to be a lot.
“Probably as important as that, though, I was afraid of the show getting stale. I’ve used Seinfeld as a point of reference, they’ve said they could’ve kept doing that show or type of comedy for 10 years and still had success but how good would it have been? Even with some new coaches and faces around, it’s still mostly the same coaches and I didn’t want to get to the point where I’m asking the same people the same questions about different teams.”
Brigle’s other recent venture, a non-sports podcast titled ‘15 Minutes with Andy,’ has also become a passion project and in his 31st year working with WBNO, it was time to shake things up.
Williams County can consider itself blessed with not just Brigle’s dulcet tones and sports knowledge but the interviews that he and Bumb and other hosts have held with sports figures of note in the area.
When asked about some of the most memorable interviews on the program, Brigle rattled off a bevy of interesting stories.
“Just this last fall we had Lloy Ball, who won a gold medal for the U.S. men’s volleyball team and he runs an academy in Angola, Indiana now that a lot of local players play on, but to listen to him talk about his journey and winning that gold medal for his country was really memorable,” said Brigle. “We did reunion shows with members of the 1989 girls basketball state title team at Fairview … we did the 2003 Montpelier baseball team on its 15-year anniversary, my brother was an assistant coach to (current Defiance High School principal) Jay Jerger on that team. We did the ‘99 Edgerton basketball state Final Four team, the ‘99 Edon baseball tam that went to state coached by (current Defiance superintendent) Bob Morton … Jim Rosenhaus, the radio voice for the Cleveland Guardians ahs been on almost every year the last few years to talk about baseball and the team. Then of course you’ve got all the guys like Matt Wisler, Art Warren, Dace Kime, Zach Willeman, Deylen Miley, Keegan Long; all those guys making the climb through the ranks in professional baseball.”
Though getting some of the notable names throughout the area is a point of pride for Brigle and the show, the weekly conversations with area mentors is what has kept the cogs turning.
“The meat and potatoes of it all are the local coaches, though. We’re so blessed to live in northwest Ohio and have the understanding and support of nearly all the coaches giving us their time,” said Brigle, who chatted with Defiance head baseball coach and Edon graduate Tom Held on Wednesday’s final show. “Almost unanimously, they’ve all come when we asked them and did a great job of keeping this show going as long as it has.”
The venue has also been a positive turn for the program, which has been broadcast live from JJ Winns each week with plenty in attendance both as diners and audience members.
“There’s nothing like a live audience on radio,” said Brigle. “We found a partnership with JJ Winns and they couldn’t be more giving or generous.”
Speaking as one of many listeners to Sports Weekly, I know I can confidently say that we were better for the program airing, sad to see it go and excited to see new opportunities unfold.
