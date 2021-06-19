Northwest Ohio has always been chock full of baseball standouts, some with stellar college careers and stints in the minors all the way to players like Ned Garvey, Doug Bair, Chad Billingsley, Jon Niese and Matt Wisler with multiple seasons at the major league level.
While a bit premature for the latter of the two, a group of former local players are honing their craft over the summer across the Midwest in collegiate summer baseball leagues.
While nothing new to local players competing in college, these leagues provide an opportunity to keep up eligibility with their respective schools while receiving good coaching and feeling the grind of busy schedules to acclimate to any potential minor league play in the future.
Three former Defiance High School players have seen time this summer.
Caden Kline, fresh off finishing his freshman year at Ohio State has made three appearances for the Champion City Kings (Springfield, Ohio) in the Prospect League. The 6-3 southpaw is 0-1 in three starts, striking out nine with an 8.30 ERA in 8.2 innings of work.
Buckeye and Bulldog teammate Blayne Robinson is playing a bit further north as a first baseman for the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League, made up of teams in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and North Dakota.
The Buckeye newcomer, who also has seen time collegiately with the University of Louisville and San Jacinto (Tex.) Junior College, is hitting .270 in 10 games with the Huskies, slugging three doubles, a triple and scoring six runs.
Another familiar name to area baseball fans is Benny Roebuck with the St. Cloud Rox. The 20-year-old righthander formerly pitched for Bryan High School before moving to Flower Mound, Texas where he graduated ahead of a collegiate career at Kent State.
The 6-1 Roebuck has pitched in two games for the Rox with an 0-1 record and six strikeouts with a 2.57 ERA over seven frames.
Finally, the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League has a pair of local products competing to hone their craft in the Buckeye State. The league will be familiar to area fans as the home of the Lima Locos.
The awesomely-named Sandusky Ice Haulers are the home squad for Defiance High School graduate Mitchell Spencer. The 5-10 righty is currently a pitcher with NCAA Division I South Carolina-Upstate and is yet to allow a run in seven innings with Sandusky, earning a 2-0 record with nine strikeouts.
A fellow GLSCL pitcher also formerly donned Blue and White in his prep days as 19-year-old righthander Jacob Savina is a pitcher with the Galion Graders. Savina, an Antwerp grad who helped the Archers reach the 2019 Division IV state tournament, has seen 12.1 innings of work in three appearances, tallying a 10.95 ERA but with 10 strikeouts.
If I happened to miss any in my deep dive, my apologies to those out there improving their game and email me at agross@crescent-news.com
to add to the list.
Summer baseball isn’t the only thing I’ve been keeping an eye on. Here’s what I’ve seen recently of note:
• Per The Bryan Times, Bryan baseball and Montpelier boys basketball will have new, but familiar faces, guiding their programs in the upcoming season pending school board approval.
The Golden Bears will tab current varsity assistant and 2010 Archbold grad Corey Walker as baseball coach following a decade of leadership by Jeff Inselmann. This is the first head coaching position for Walker, currently a teacher in the Bryan school system.
Elsewhere in Williams County, Montpelier JV coach Nick Ramos will take the reins of the varsity program in Loco-land in 2021-22. Ramos replaces Justin Houk, who was 19-45 in three seasons.
• On the gridiron, the eight-man football game will keep another team in the fold in 2021. Per the Sandusky Register, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic will remain as an eight-man football team in 2021 after competing at that level the last two years.
The announcement came Thursday that the Panthers would not be playing 11-man football, leaving the other teams in the Sandusky Bay Conference’s River Division in the lurch. Danbury competes in the River in all sports but football, where it has become a member of the Northern 8 Football Conference with Holgate, Toledo Christian and Stryker while New Riegel and Old Fort do not offer football.
• There’s no rest in the world of turf management, as the amount of schools with turf fields installed by Maumee Bay Turf Center of Oregon continues to grow. Defiance, Napoleon and Evergreen are among the area schools that have had surfaces installed. In 2021 alone, the company has finished surfaces at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium in Liberty Center in April and at Bowling Green High School in early June.
Liberty-Benton’s field and track installation is nearly complete while replacement of MBTC surfaces at Ottawa Hills and Clyde are underway and the excavating and preparation processes for new turf fields at Ada and Lima Bath are currently going on.
• Finally, I believe I’ve seen one of the most creative fantasy football league ‘punishments’ of all time. Lee Sanderlin, a journalist with The Clarion Ledger in Mississippi, was tasked with a creative punishment following his last-place finish.
Sanderlin was directed to spend 24 straight hours in a Waffle House, with every waffle eaten taking an hour off the clock. The thread of Tweets from Sanderlin on Thursday in Brandon, Miss. was a journey to say the least, with jokes, photos and a real look at the human condition along the way. Sanderlin did consume nine waffles to help his cause and did tip staff well for his 15-hour stay. For those on Twitter, a quick search of @LeeOSanderlin will provide all the info and laughs you need.
