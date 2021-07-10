The thrill of winning a state championship and bringing home a title to a small town in northwest Ohio is as good as it gets at the high school level.
The memories created are forever commemorated with scrapbooks and road signs, plaques and photos, banners and barstool recollections.
But what about the teams that didn’t win?
Sure, in those communities, you’ll very likely find people who can recall the big game play-by-play and remember how “X was our year” only to see the team fall just short of the ultimate prize.
But as always, plenty of incredible teams go by the wayside over the years as memories fade and greatness gets overlooked.
As the summer doldrums continue, I thought I’d put together a list of some of the best teams from the six-county area that didn’t win a state championship. Some reached the finals and came up just short, some got knocked out early in upset fashion.
By all means, this is not an exclusive list and I’m certain I’ll miss a team or two but below is my top 10 teams that didn’t win state gold. If there’s a team I’ve omitted, feel free to email me at agross@crescent-news.com
. Just as there’s too many great teams that have won it all to put in a column, there’s more that would qualify and check out next Sunday’s paper for another round.
Here goes:
10. 2000-03 Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball — Star brothers Tim and Eric Pollitz won a ton of games and scored a ton of points for head coach Dave Sweet at “The Supreme Court” and even won a state title in 2004. But there’s a good chance there would have been more title banners at O-G if not for some kid from Akron that had a fairly good NBA career in Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles. O-G played a pair of regional championship thrillers at Savage Arena in Toledo against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and LeBron James, losing them both in competitive fashion.
9. 2004 Patrick Henry football — If you even utter the name “Lima Bath” to PH football fans, you’ll likely get a dirty look. Bill Inselmann’s Patriots rolled past opponents all year long with just one game in single digits in a 13-0 run entering the D-V state semifinals.
With every other state semifinal site on a turf field, Patrick Henry was set to face St. Henry on Lima Bath’s grass field. Amid a rainy run-up to the game and a monsoon during the game, the conditions mucked up the Patriots’ high-flying offense in a 13-0 loss that had even the calm Inselmann fuming after the final whistle blew.
8. 2013 Wayne Trace football - The area has seen plenty of powerhouse offenses and some high-flying passing attacks, but it’s tough to find a more explosive one than the big-play unit from Bill Speller’s Raiders in 2013. QB Colby Speice threw for 4,949 yards and 64 TDs (fifth-most in state history), the Raiders rolled up 626 points (41.7 ppg) and reached the D-IV state championship game in Canton before running into a Kirtland buzzsaw to the tune of a 44-16 loss.
7. 2014 Tinora football — Find me a stingier defense in the last 10 years than the 2014 Ram outfit. The Rams took a 13-0 record to the state semifinals with two playoff shutouts and a defense that allowed 13 points in a game just twice all season (both to Wayne Trace, speaking of the Raiders). The Rams had just enough offense to stay with eventual state champ Minster, taking a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
With Tinora down 14-13 late, the Rams drove their way to the Minster 10 before setting up for a 27-yard field goal with 13 seconds left. The potential game-winner went left on a frigid night at Wapakoneta and with it went Tinora’s title hopes.
6. 2005-06 Patrick Henry girls basketball — Sometimes it takes a loss to earn a win and for Patrick Henry, a one-loss season ended in a thud against state powerhouse South Euclid Regina (70-45) in the 2005 state finals. PH didn’t lose a game after that final, ripping off 25 straight wins to reach the D-IV state tournament again. Coached by the late Rick Schwiebert, the Pats were in firm control with a 12-point lead early in the second half and a nine-point edge with 5:15 left against East Canton. However, PH managed just four more points over the next five minutes and EC took a three-point lead with 25 seconds before Alison Meyer hit a season-saving trey with 14 seconds to go, forcing overtime.
A low-scoring extra session kept PH’s hopes alive but East Canton rebounded a Danielle Collins miss, wound 54 seconds off the clock and Katy Arick hit a jumper with 10 seconds left to stun the Patriots 65-63.
5. 1995-96 Archbold boys basketball - In 1996, it seemed like a thrilling 63-61 state semifinal win for unbeaten Archbold would set the stage for Doug Krauss’ squad to finish the job against Casstown Miami East in the finals.
After one quarter, the Streaks were well on their way to win it all with an 18-8 lead. However, the Vikings clawed back and used four players in double figures to stun the Bluestreaks down the stretch, outscore Archbold 31-22 in the second half and end Archbold’s season with a 58-53 loss that kept a state title from standouts like Keith and Shaun Roth, Brian Aschliman and Kyle Brodbeck.
4. 1986 Ayersville football - The season of magic in Pilot Country was the stuff of legend as Craig McCord built the program from literally non-existence to an unbeaten powerhouse. Ayersville edged Mogadore in a D-V state semifinal in Berea before facing iconic small-school program Newark Catholic. The Irish had won four state titles to that point, including reaching the state finals six straight years and winning the last two state crowns.
Ayersville went down 21-7 early but roared back with 20 straight points to take the second-half lead. However, the title was just out of reach for the warriors on Watson Road as NC drove down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown and extra-point with 47 seconds to go in a 28-27 final.
3. 1994-95 Fairview girls basketball — The Fairview girls basketball program was a force in the early 1990s, winning the 1989 state title and reaching state in 1991 and 1993 in former star Kacee English’s senior year. But the 1995 team had a chance to top all that as the Apaches took an 26-0 record into the D-III state semis with an unstoppable offense.
Fairview scored 96 in a 64-point regional semifinal and combined with Springfield Kenton Ridge for a 102-80 state semifinal that’s still the highest scoring game in state tourney history. The scoring finally slowed down just enough in the state finals against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary as Fairview shot 1-for-16 from outside the arc and just 35 percent overall in a 66-62 heartbreaker of a loss.
2. 2012 Defiance baseball — With three state titles and a semifinal appearance just between 2010 and 2016 and four crowns overall, it’s hard to remember a time where the Bulldogs felt snakebitten. But in June 2012 at Tiffin University, it almost seemed hard to believe that Defiance would win it all.
Due respect to the 2002 DHS team that reached the state semifinals before a seventh-inning solo homer by Tallmadge ruined a 14-strikeout two-hitter by future Dodgers pitcher Chad Billingsley, but the 2012 DHS team that came just short of state was LOADED. Four players hit .390 or better, the fourth pitcher on the team was future Division I pitcher Weston Rivers and D-I arms like Anthony Kidston (9-0, 121 strikeouts, 61.1 innings) and Robert Ziegler (9-2, 87 strikeouts, 62 innings) had Defiance 30-1 heading to the regional finals.
In a rematch of a 3-2 Defiance win in the regular season, the Bulldogs met league rival Wapakoneta at Tiffin after defeating Jonathan Alder 14-4 in the regional semis to avenge a 2010 state semifinal loss to JA. Defiance’s gaudy 289-41 scoring margin during the season wasn’t enough as the Redskins avenged the loss with a 6-1 stunner that left Defiance with a tie for the most single-season wins in school history but no state crown to show for it.
1. 2019-20 Napoleon girls basketball — Obviously it wasn’t a loss on the court that kept the Napoleon Ladycats from hosting the state trophy. But when it comes to dominance, it’s tough to find a team that tops this squad. Corey Kreinbrink’s first state qualifying team blitzed the competition by an average of 29.3 ppg in the regular season, cruised to a 12-0 NLL championship season, won its tournament games by nearly 34 points a game, blitzed Berlin Center Western Reserve by 40 points at the prestigious Classic in the Country and seemed primed to bring the second-ever hoops title (1981 boys) back to the Grand Canyon.
As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 27-0 Wildcats’ title trek before they even took the floor at St. John Arena as the state tournament was postponed and ultimately cancelled. Though that team’s seniors didn’t get their state crown, Napoleon finished the job this past March with a 26-1 campaign that finished with the trophy.
