What may have seemed like a gamble for Archbold on Saturday didn’t feel like much of a risk for Dick Selgo and the Bluestreaks in the Division III state semifinals.
With an all-Ohio caliber pitcher in junior DJ Newman as a conventional-wisdom choice to take the bump against Canton Central Catholic and a talented but youthful freshman in Jayden Seiler, Selgo chose the latter.
Shows what we know.
Seiler belied his youth and completely flummoxed a solid CCC lineup, holding the Crusaders to three base hits and no runs in a complete-game masterpiece.
But for Selgo, it wasn’t nearly as tough a choice as you might think.
“It’s a nerve-wracking thing when you’re in a tight game like that,” said the Bluestreak skipper. “In a state semifinal, it doesn’t get much tighter and thank goodness we had a freshman Jayden Seiler come up with another gem in a big, big game. He just keeps doing that game in and game out.
“We really debated on who to pitch and in reality, it should have been an easy decision because both guys (Seiler and Newman) have pitched great. Either way we went, it was a win-win.”
The longer you look at it, however, it makes plenty of sense.
Why hold Seiler’s youth against him?
After all, Archbold has just two seniors and four juniors on the state tournament roster, with three sophomores and two freshman seeing time on the Canal Park diamond in Akron.
It could have been plenty easy to write off 2021 as a rebuilding year after multiple NWOAL title-winning and regional-qualifying squads over the last four years have come and gone and all-Ohio names like Rigo Ramos and Kade Kern have graduated and gone on to current Division I baseball careers.
The Streaks have learned the life lessons, however, and gone through the growing pains in 2021, with a year lost to a pandemic and a stretch of seven losses in nine games to end the regular season.
But just as a regional breakthrough after a near-half-decade of heartache showed, that adversity can be overcome and the growing pains soothed by the balm of winning.
For Kern and Ramos, being able to see the Streaks in person from the Canal Park seats was still satisfying.
“With no season last year, it kinda stunk for a lot of people so just to get out here and be playing like this and be on a roll is pretty cool,” said Kern, a freshman all-American at Ohio State this past season and older brother of starting centerfielder Krayton Kern.
Added Ramos, a current Bowling Green Falcon who helped the Streaks out as a lefty stand-in in practice ahead of the state matchup: “I’m happy for the team. The Archbold community’s been waiting years for this to happen. Unfortunately our class wasn’t able to give it to them but today these guys are getting it done and I’m more than happy and excited for them.”
I’ll be the first one to admit, I didn’t peg the Streaks as a state team, not after the regional heartbreaks and the turnover from some seriously talented rosters. Not that I was rooting against them, it just wouldn’t have been the prognostication I’d have made.
But a player that wasn’t even born the last time Archbold played at state in 2005 was the hero.
Seiler’s first pitch of the state tournament was a called strike.
His first batter reached via an error.
And with the game still firmly undecided, Archbold trotted Newman out to the bullpen to warm up ahead of the seventh inning, just in case.
With Canton Central Catholic still scoreless and plenty of solid bats in the lineup, the moment could have easily been too big for Seiler.
But a 1-2-3 seventh inning proved it wasn’t, just as a couple big frames in the regional finals against Baltimore Liberty Union helped the freshman navigate the Streaks to state.
Shows what we know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.