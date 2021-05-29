ELIDA — It just seemed meant to be.
Saturday’s Division III softball regional championship for Fairview wasn’t just the culmination of 23 years since the last regional final appearance. It marked a journey for the program’s six seniors and for girls sports at Fairview High School in one of the school’s halcyon years.
In volleyball, girls basketball and softball, Fairview played 21 combined Green Meadows Conference games and didn’t drop one.
The Apaches rolled up an outstanding 22-2 season in volleyball with the first league crown in two decades but were stunned by Paulding on their home floor in the postseason in an early bracket exit.
Then in the winter, the first unbeaten GMC championship in 16 years saw Fairview make its second straight run to the district finals but again came up short in a 47-38 heartbreaker against Ottawa-Glandorf.
With a cancelled 2020 season still fueling the fire, it seemed clear on Saturday that this time, the Apaches wouldn’t be denied.
The fire burned especially hot for the roster’s seniors. Kiersten Cline and Olivia Ricica were there all three sports seasons, along with sophomores Allison Rhodes and Paige Ricica. Softball seniors Cassie Mavis and Anna Ankney competed on the volleyball and basketball team, respectively, along with junior hooper and softballer Carrie Zeedyk.
“I honestly can’t explain how much excitement and how much pride I have,” said Cline after the win, which she helped secure with a catch at third in foul territory for the third and final out of the fifth inning. “We knew that we wanted to take each practice seriously, and you can have fun, but we wanted to be driven and have goals. That’s what the whole team is about, but just having fun and smiling is our favorite thing to do.”
“Just the kind of group they are, if possible I think (the 2020 canceled season) made them even hungrier for this season,” said head coach Staci Renollet. “The way they play together, they’re so close and they trust each other up and down the lineup. They don’t care who gets the big hit or who makes the big play. It couldn’t be more of a team.”
Cline earned GMC Player of the Year in both volleyball and girls basketball this season for the Apaches, one of many key cogs in the formidable Fairview lineup.
Cline and Ankney combined for 108 hits, 110 runs, 26 doubles and 85 RBIs entering the regional finals and have been there through the ups, the downs and now the rise to new heights.
The class of 2021 has already made a sizable mark on Fairview history with GMC titles in softball (2019, 2021), volleyball (2020) and girls basketball (2021).
Now they have another notch, becoming the first Fairview team to reach the state tournament since the 1995 state runner-up girls basketball team and the third straight GMC team to qualify for the state tournament in softball (Antwerp in 2019, Tinora in 2018)
“I think it’s been building up all year,” said Ankney, who will continue her softball career just a few miles down the road from Elida at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. “This is our time. This is our time to shine. We’re going to do this for Fairview, we’re going to go out there and play our best game.”
