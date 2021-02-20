In the constant but slow drip of conference realignment news that has emerged over recent months, a new bit of information came to our attention this week.
During Swanton’s Board of Education meeting this week, a presentation was given to the board with a proposal of beginning a new league and departing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League for the second time in school history.
Swanton was a member of the NWOAL from 1957 to 1969, when it broke off to join the Northern Border League with Delta, Archbold, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Wauseon and Evergreen. The Bulldogs returned to the NWOAL in 1978, where they have remained ever since.
The new proposal would be a combination of teams from three different leagues: Swanton, Delta and Evergreen from the NWOAL, Ottawa Hills and Northwood from the Toledo Area Athletic Conference and Montpelier and Edon from the Buckeye Border Conference.
Edon would serve as a football-only member, according to the proposal, but it’s likely that the seven-team format would be open to adjustment.
The main impetus for the move, per the presentation to the board, is competitiveness. Citing the school’s 65 total league championships, in comparison to larger schools like Bryan (180 championships) and Wauseon (140), and declining enrollment in comparison to schools the size of Wauseon and Bryan, the case can be made for taking advantage of an opportunity to find more like-minded teams.
Any potential moves – and I can’t emphasize enough that these are preliminary steps and nothing is set in stone across the board – would then set dominoes forward for other leagues in the area.
It’s likely that Edon and Montpelier would serve as dual members of the BBC and this proposed league, as Holgate’s move to the BBC will mean a single round-robin league schedule of seven games. The TAAC’s setup is tricky, as Northwood’s move is very much motivated by football and of the remaining TAAC programs minus the two proposed leaving, only one team plays 11-man football (Cardinal Stritch), one plays 8-man (Toledo Christian) and both Maumee Valley Country Day and Toledo Emmanuel Christian do not offer football at all. This would perhaps include Hilltop in the mix as a dual member as well.
As for the NWOAL’s future, nothing has been announced as of yet.
Here’s some other area tidbits that I’ve picked up recently:
• On Thursday, the OHSAA announced spring state tournament venues and regional tournament sites for basketball, locations that had not been set until recently.
There aren’t much changes for local sports fans, as the Northwest District’s teams will feed into Mansfield Senior (D-II), Lexington (D-III) and Elida (D-IV) for girls basketball. That only marks one small change from last year as one of the D-III regional semis was held at Ohio Northern and the final was at Lexington.
In boys hoops, BGSU’s Stroh Center is out and the Elida Fieldhouse will host Division II and III regional semifinal and final contests. Van Wert High School will hold the Division IV regional tournament. The boys and girls state basketball tournament sites are still to be determined.
Meanwhile, the state wrestling tournaments will be held at three different locations with Hilliard Darby hosting the D-I event, Marengo Highland the D-II championships and Marion Harding Division III.
In the spring, Akron’s Canal Park and Firestone Stadium will host the baseball and softball state tournaments in early June, as they did in 2019. The state track meets will be held in a similar format as wrestling. Hilliard Darby will host Division I, Pickerington North will host Division II and Westerville North will host Division III.
• With the near-foot of snow we’ve received recently, I wouldn’t blame anyone for not having baseball and softball on the brain. But Bowling Green softball pitcher Peyton Gottshall turned some heads recently with as good of a three-game stretch as you’ll find.
Stay with me here. In game one of a series with Cleveland State, the Massillon Perry product struck out 20 in a one-hit shutout. In game two, Gottshall topped that with the second perfect game in school history, striking out 16. Then, she got a well-earned break by not starting game three. BGSU fell behind 6-1 in the second and the Falcons looked to Gottshall for relief. No biggie, the pitcher came on and pitched 7.1 innings of scoreless relief and struck out 15 as the Falcons rallied to win.
For her efforts, Gottshall was named Mid-American Conference and Wilson/NFCA National Player of the Week honors after an eye-popping stretch of a 3-0 record, 0.00 ERA in 21.1 innings, 51 strikeouts and no walks.
• To our northwest, a familiar area hoops face is excelling in his coaching career. 1999 Evergreen grad Brooks Miller, the school’s all-time leading scorer, earned his 150th career victory as head coach of Division III Trine University in Angola, Ind. on Feb. 9 against Kalamazoo.
Miller is now 150-98 with the Thunder and is the third-winningest coach in program history with this season marking his high point. Miller has the Thunder at 12-0 and No. 3 in the nation in the most recent D3hoops.com Top 15 poll.
Area fans will also be familiar with some members of the Trine program. Former Archbold standout Bryce Williams is a starting junior guard averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest whlie 2020 Evergreen grad Mason Loeffler, who finished his Viking career 10 points short of Miller’s record, has appeared in nine games for the Thunder. In addition, Drew Lehman, son of former Defiance High School and University of Toledo star Jay Lehman and cousin of current DHS coach Bryn Lehman, is an assistant on Miller’s staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.