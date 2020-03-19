Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Windy. Rain showers early, with overcast skies later in the day. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.