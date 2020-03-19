It’s the hardest thing to do, really.
Give up on a dream.
For area athletes, reaching the late levels of the postseason are what dreams are made of, what all the sweat and pain and motivation are all for.
It’s only natural to want to hold onto hope that, when those things are taken away by a postponement, they will come back and make the journey all worthwhile.
Unfortunately for those players, it’s becoming more and more apparent that the only course of action will be the worst one.
Following Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass’ comments during Thursday’s press conference in Columbus, the road to getting the girls basketball state championships, boys basketball regional tournaments and the state wrestling championships played in this calendar year is appearing to become rockier and rockier.
According to Snodgrass, “while the window for our winter tournaments is closing, we hold that they’re still on indefinite suspension.”
That kind of holding pattern mentality, while admirable, really only feels like a prolonging of the inevitable, the word that has become as common recently as the word ‘corona.’
Cancelled.
Don’t take this as criticism of Snodgrass. In fact, I’d like to use some of this space to tip my cap to the guy tasked with an unenviable job on its best days and what I would imagine would be unbearable on its worst. This is unprecedented territory for all of us and the OHSAA’s transparency through the process should be commended.
On Thursday, Snodgrass expressed that there is a plan in place if the original date of April 6 to resume classes set by Gov. Mike DeWine ends up and is upheld.
But I think we all know at this point, that date is more of a pipe dream.
I know that Snodgrass’ heart breaks for the athletes across the state that had their seasons and careers cut short, it’s evident if you’ve ever met him and clear in his words and actions.
“It’s being denied by something that’s bigger than all of us,” said the former Defiance teacher and coach. “I do not want to lead people on or give false hope, that’s the last thing I want to do.”
It breaks my heart to say that, too. To see the Napoleon girls basketball team, the six-county area’s best chance at its first state title in the sport since Wauseon and Kalida both won it all in 1997, be held back from a shot at the glory they’ve dreamed of is unfathomably tough.
To think of all the wrestlers fighting the constant battle to keep weight, the one-on-one battles they’ve had in sparring matches in practice and on the mats in their careers against opponents, and the thought of telling them it’s all over and all for naught? Just unbearable.
But it’s what has to be done.
It’s becoming more and more likely that the 2020 school year is a wash as well with the peak of the coronavirus crisis likely still ahead of us, according to projections from scientists. At this point, the second shoe of a full cancellation of the school year is set to drop any day now from Gov. DeWine.
Stringing things along doesn’t really do much for anyone. It keeps players on edge, looking for the tiniest sliver of light and hope in the darkness that has become this COVID-19 epidemic. It keeps parents hoping and praying that they’ll get one more chance to see their prides and joys compete one last time. It keeps site managers and school districts, volunteers, referees and countless thousands across the state in a state of limbo that could be answered.
I don’t know the solution for closure when the inevitable decision to cancel comes down.
Do you leave the space for 2019-20 blank or with the phrase “vacated — coronavirus” to mark one of the darkest days in the state’s prep athletic history?
Do you split up the awards for state girls basketball among the four teams in each division? Do you go by the final AP polls of the season to crown a champion and further twist the knife for the schools left out?
It seems unfair for the winter sports season to end so ignominiously, without the closure to grieve.
Make no mistake, grieving is what we’re talking about here. Just as you grieve a lost relative or friend, so too are these athletes grieving the end of their season and, heartbreakingly for some, their careers.
I can’t promise that it will get easier or that it will hurt any less.
But there’s one thing I do know.
Sports is often what unites us, what brings us all together.
Now it’s our turn to come together for sports in its absence and wrap our collective arms around the kids.
