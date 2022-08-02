With Monday morning officially kicking off the fall sports season and area teams getting practices underway on the gridiron, court and course, it’s a time of excitement, preparation and a look at what could be and how things will shape up to be.
It’s no different in the sports department of The Crescent-News as we gear up for the run not just of the fall season but the sprint from August to next June with another school year just around the corner.
The 2022 calendar year is not just a big year for the athletes currently competing in varsity athletics across the area, but also one to look back on a quarter-century ago and even earlier.
In 1992, 30 years ago, Defiance High School made a big bit of history when the baseball team won the Division I state championship, the first team championship in school history.
It’s easy to think of DHS baseball, and sports in general, as a perennial powerhouse, but there were times where that wasn’t the case and that ‘92 team coached by Greg Inselmann was a groundbreaker for the Blue and White.
A flashback piece is in the works for that team and will come out later on with a full look back on the historic campaign three decades ago.
Fast forward five years from then and you find perhaps the most outstanding year the area has ever seen.
Starting with the beginning of the calendar, the Patrick Henry boys basketball team and Wauseon girls basketball team each brought home the state title in Division IV and II, respectively, while Archbold’s Clark Forward and Ben Baden were individual wrestling champions and Defiance’s Carlos Marroquin was third in Division I.
In the spring, Ayersville’s baseball team made a magical run through the Division IV postseason to bring home the state title under head coach Jim Leininger. With star pitcher Dan Morris and names like Nick and Rex Baldwin, Geoff Yenser, Jason and Jeremy Edmonds and more, the Pilots knocked off McDonald and Tipp City Bethel to take home the title. The Pilots got another boost in the spring season when Sarah DeWolfe got Ayersville a state runner-up finish in track all by herself to cap an outstanding career for the Blue and Gold.
After a break in the summer, Defiance and Liberty Center put up two of the most historic seasons in high school football history in this area with state championships in Division II and V.
Along with those team finishes, individual efforts from people like Kalida’s Jason Unverferth (1997 Division III state golf medalist), Holgate’s Kurt Michaelis (fifth place state cross country, 1600 champion state track) and state qualifiers in tennis from the Napoleon and Bryan girls and Archbold boys made the scene that much more impressive.
Obviously it would take a massive undertaking to do full in-depth reviews of those seasons amidst all the current action but this fall, I will be putting together columns to give those teams and athletes recognition for feats a quarter-century old but never forgotten.
Fast forward back to 2022 and we’ve got another bit of history on our hands as the annual River Rock Rivalry between Defiance and Napoleon hits the century mark with the 100th game just 18 days away on Aug. 19. Stay tuned for more info and history on that as well.
• The Defiance College men’s basketball team will have a familiar face visiting the Karl Weaner Center this season. Former HCAC Player of the Year and D-III All-American forward Nick Sales, a 2010 and 2013 DC graduate, was named the head men’s basketball coach at Rose-Hulman on Monday, bringing the former Jacket back to his home conference.
Sales was a graduate assistant at DC from 2011-13 and at Albion in 2010-11 before spending the last nine seasons as the associate head coach at D-III powerhouse Marietta. While with the Engineers, Sales was a part of seven NCAA Tournament teams and helped coach the program to the D-III Final Four this past season.
Sales still ranks in the top seven in program history in steals (144, seventh), blocks (79, fourth), rebounds (833, fourth) and field goal percentage (.605, second) and is 17th all-time on the DC scoring list with 1,383 points.
• In news that makes me feel just a little bit old at 29, former Hilltop High School standout Hannah Bleikamp was named the athletic director at Whetstone High School in Columbus on July 10. Per a story from Jarrod Ulrey of The Columbus Dispatch, the 2014 Cadet grad will take charge of athletics in a school with nearly 1,000 students, the largest in the Columbus City League. A former softball and basketball player at Hilltop, Bleikamp then went on to earn degrees from Siena Heights (Mich.) University and Xavier University.
• Not that anyone would expect to find dirt-cheap Ohio State football tickets, but for those wondering whether they should shell out the dough for the marquee season opener, be prepared to set aside a hefty chunk of change. Per VividSeats.com, a single ticket in section 10B (under the upper deck, not a great view to be honest) will set you back $261. Spots in the A section (the first large block of seating sections closest to the field) will run anywhere from $294 to well over $1,500. That doesn’t count parking or any refreshments so call your accountants soon, Buckeye fans.
