Every year, we in the Crescent-News sports department try to put together a column for our Thanksgiving holiday edition in an effort to provide some enjoyable reading as you loosen a notch on the belt and peruse the ads for some upcoming shopping.
Normally, the angle is to tie in the sports scene to things that we’re all thankful for, mix in a few jokes or puns and call it a day.
However, in 2020, it’s fairly clear what we have to be thankful for.
From a personal and professional standpoint, I’m thankful we were able to navigate a fall sports season with very few detours amid additions to our vocabulary like ‘new normal,’ ‘social distancing’ and ‘contact tracing.’
Of course, our area was not unaffected by the pandemic, and some teams were forced to move games, cancel games and miss out on things they otherwise may have been in position to have.
But after the sudden end to last year’s winter sports championships and the dread in early spring before spring sports were eventually canceled, the fact that our area was still able to make memories and keep up the tradition of joy that sports bring to the local scene is reward enough.
I’m thankful for my health, the health of my loved ones and the time that we’ve been able to spend.
I’m thankful to have seen some memorable playoff games on the gridiron, thanks to Defiance, Fairview and Columbus Grove.
I’m thankful for the rewards for hard work for squads like the Tinora boys cross country team, which fulfilled dreams of getting back to state for the first time since 1984, and the Antwerp football team for earning their first win under coach Jason Hale in a playoff upset over Waynesfield-Goshen. I think of individuals like Andy Scherer at Wauseon, who not only got the joy of reaching state golf as an individual but joining his dad Mike as a Wauseon state qualifier on the links.
Our area didn’t crown a state champion, that’s true, but it’s always been about more than that.
2020 has forced us to adapt. Whether it’s doing interviews via Zoom or finding the most comfortable mask option or just plain learning new ways to do normal tasks, we’ve all had to make changes in our professional and personal lives.
Which leads me to what I’m most thankful for: our area athletes.
It would be easy for kids to say that the added workload and stress from the risks of quarantines and remote learning is a bridge too far, but they never have.
I’m sure coaches and administrators would echo my sentiments that these kids are as resilient as they come and would walk through fire to be able to safely play the sports they love. It’s not ideal to have all these hoops to jump through, that’s for sure, but when that’s what it takes to create as safe an environment as possible, then put on your Air Jordans and jump.
As I write this, Gov. Mike DeWine and the OHSAA both addressed potentially not having fans in the stands at winter sports events. DeWine noted that if schools elect to play winter sports that they limit or eliminate the number of fans in attendance. The OHSAA later clarified that parents will be allowed to attend sporting events but that large crowds are not a good idea.
Both sentiments are sure to stoke emotions on either side of the spectrum – and why is there a spectrum on dealing with a virus that has killed over a million people worldwide.
I’m not saying that there’s a one-size-fits-all solution that will make everyone happy in terms of handling the current spike in cases.
However, I subscribe to the radical belief that in the world of high school athletics, the top priority is providing the best opportunity possible for the athletes themselves. After all, no matter how many individuals may act to the contrary, these sporting events are for and about the kids. When the decision whether or not to go ahead with the fall sports seasons was still up in the air, I remember the common refrain on social media and in public that the seasons needed to happen “for the kids.”
Let’s remember that now as well.
Happy Thanksgiving and best wishes of health, safety and happiness to you all!
