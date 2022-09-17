Time is a funny thing.
To any current high schooler, 25 years seems like an eternity. After all, it marks their entire lifetime to date plus another half.
To any grandparent or octogenarian out there, it seems like an eternity ago as we laud married couples that double and sometimes triple that just in years together.
To anyone around my age of 30, it’s just long enough to feel like a while but close enough to still have the memories of the beginning of that quarter-century span.
(Sorry, I know you shuddered at the term ‘quarter-century’ too.)
For the Defiance High School state champion football team of 1997, that 25-year span has a little bit of both nostalgia and present-tense thanks to the undeniable impact that season had on a school and a community.
Over 40 members of the 1997 team, from trainers to cheerleaders, players and coaches alike, returned to Fred J. Brown Stadium Friday ahead of the Bulldogs’ game with Kenton to be celebrated and share in the 25th anniversary of the 14-0 run to the Division II state crown.
Certainly things are different, be it the amount of gray hairs on the returning members or the fact that the grass that team played on is gone and replaced by turf.
But what remains the same is the impact that team had on Defiance athletics as a whole.
Just five years earlier, the 1992 DHS baseball team brought home the first team state title in school history in any sport with a magical run to the Division I crown under head coach Greg Inselmann.
But football is king in Ohio and after many decades of unfulfilled promise and, at times, futility, the hunger to rise to gridiron prominence in Defiance was always there and Hall of Fame head coach Jerry Buti was the man to feed it.
After taking over in 1990, Buti built up the program into a powerhouse and perennial contender that won two playoff games in 1994 and won a share of the WBL title in 1996.
However, the 1997 team left a mark that still remains as a lethal offense racked up 36 points per game and a ferociously stingy defense allowed just 109 in 14 games (7.8 allowed per game) en route to a perfect year.
Stars like quarterback Joe Williamson, linebackers Tom Ward and Tony Schaffer, nose tackle Tom Tang, DB/wingback Barney Eureste, receiver Willie Mendoza and running back Larry Hartzell all made their names stick in Bulldog fans’ minds forever with their play.
Starting with a 36-6 win over rival Napoleon in week one, the Bulldogs set the tone a quarter-century ago, beginning with the lopsided win and capping a 10-0 regular season with four straight wins against Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Van Wert and Lima Shawnee by a combined 145-13.
Tasked with a tough playoff road in Division II, the Bulldogs dispatched Bowling Green 35-0 at Findlay High School (Buti’s former coaching stop) before a trip to frigid Huron in round two to face the Brecksville Bees, which promptly saw Defiance claim a 35-14 win.
Instead of going east, Defiance went south in the state semifinals to face the Lebanon Warriors and future Ohio State running back Kelton Lindsay at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. Lindsay had 98 yards against the Bulldogs and gave Lebanon a 20-14 halftime lead but the Bulldogs circled the wagons, held the Warriors scoreless in the second half and won 28-20 thanks to 224 yards and two touchdowns by Hartzell.
The frosting on the most delicious cake came in Massillon as the Bulldogs made their presence known on the state stage in a big way with 36 unanswered points in a 36-10 shelling of Uniontown Lake.
Stats and box scores and win-loss records aside, the most lasting impact of that 1997 squad wasn’t the trophy residing in the DHS case in the new school building.
It’s the standard that was set and has continued to stand on Palmer Drive.
Talented teams in 2000 and 2003 made deep playoff runs. The 2008 Bulldogs won eight games, made the playoffs and won the first WBL title since the 1997 season. But since 2008, the Bulldogs have qualified for the postseason just once (not counting the 2020 season) and haven’t been in league title contention for years.
For some schools, that’s just an accepted fact, a resignation to their lot in the hierarchy. At Defiance, however, the shadow of that 1997 team and its raising of the bar has shown the Bulldog faithful what can be achieved.
It can partially be credited for current head coach Travis Cooper’s decision to take the DHS job two years ago and with Buti still running a tight ship as athletic director, there’s no question of the standard set.
And that’s the kind of impact that legends create.
