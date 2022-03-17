When the boys basketball state tournament tips off Friday at the University of Dayton, it will mark history in the sport and the state as the 100th boys basketball tourney tips off.
For a full century, dating all the way back to 1923, the OHSAA has held a tournament while the state has battled to see who’s the best — although clearly much has changed.
If we were able to go back to that first state tournament held at the Ohio State University Gym and the Columbus Fairgrounds Coliseum, we’d see some major differences and just a few things that have stayed the same.
The passion for the sport is one that has held through through a century-plus as teams matriculated their way through the brackets as back in those times, a 16-team bracket made up the state tournament, not just the four regional champion format of current times that was established during World War II.
Per the OHSAA record book, some familiar names took part in the Class A and Class B tournaments, with Stryker competing in Class A and both Archbold and West Unity (now Hilltop) High Schools playing in Class B.
West Unity competed in the state tournament semifinals in the first year of existence in 1923, falling to eventual state champion Plattsburg (now Springfield Northeastern) 29-11 in that game.
Some of the schools from that first tourney obviously do not exist anymore like Youngstown Rayen, Dayton Steele or Plattsburg but the history still remains. Those early years of the tournament saw multiple former teams from the area compete like the Ney High School team that battled Oberlin High in the 1926 Class B semifinals, the Kunkle team (now North Central) that reached state in 1927 and 1928 or the Mark Center squad that finished as state runner-up in 1934.
The days where it could take less than 20 points to win a state championship game are long gone (though some games I’ve seen in recent years would beg to differ) and offenses like Trotwood-Madison, Upper Sandusky and even the Lincolnview teams of the late 1990s were more than happy to put up the points over the years into the 80s and 90s on the scoreboard.
In recognition of the 100 years of state championship boys basketball in Ohio, here’s some more tidbits from the century of sports on the state hardwood:
• With Antwerp’s trip to the state tournament this year, seven of the eight schools in the Green Meadows Conference have reached the state tournament in some form or fashion, with only Paulding not having tasted state glory. Ayersville (1957, 1962), Edgerton (1959), Wayne Trace (1991) and Fairview (Farmer, 1946) have brought home state gold, along with current BBC member Holgate, which won the 2004 state title in Division IV as a GMC member.
• A similar situation can be found in the Western Buckeye League as eight of the 10 current league schools there have state appearances, only excluding Lima Bath and Wapakoneta. Defiance (2015) and Ottawa-Glandorf (2004, 2008, 2013) are the only to take home state gold. Delphos St. John’s (1973, 1982) also won state titles as a league member as charter member Bellefontaine had its two state appearances in 1939 and 1940, the two years before the league was formed. Bluffton’s 1942 state trip came in its brief tenure as a charter member from 1940-1957.
• Unsurprisingly, all eight members of the Puntam County League have state tournament trips to their credit. Fort Jennings (2000), Kalida (1981) and Miller City (1950) have titles to their credit. Leipsic’s 1925 appearance is the earliest of any league school while Columbus Grove had the most recent trip last year. Outside of the 1940s and 1990s, the PCL has had a team reach state in every decade since the OHSAA tournament began in 1923.
1920s: Leipsic 1925; 1930s: Ottoville 1937; 1950s: Miller City 1950; 1960s: Kalida 1967; 1970s: Continental 1972 and 1977, Ottoville 1978; 1980s: Kalida 1980-81 and 1988; 2000s: Fort Jennings 2000, Continental 2005, Columbus Grove 2006, Kalida 2009; 2010s: Continental 2011, Leipsic 2013; 2020s: Columbus Grove 2021.
• To the victor goes the spoils is the age-old saying and plenty gets made of the teams that win it all and the most wins and titles, but it’s interesting too to think about the teams that came up just short. Doug Krauss won 562 games at Archbold and reached the state tournament five times but only finished with one win in Columbus in that run, finishing second in 1996.
Bob Seggerson won 518 games at Lima Central Catholic in 32 years and took the Thunderbirds to state six times. But it took until his last year in 2010 to finally hoist gold after unbelievable heartbreak. LCC lost the 1989 title game by two points to Columbus Wehrle, lost to Berlin Hiland 64-62 after leading by seven with a minute left in the 1992 semifinals, lost 43-42 to Fort Loramie in the 1993 semifinals, lost 55-53 to Youngstown Ursuline in the 1994 state title game and 51-50 to Jamestown Greeneview in the 2000 semifinals.
Ed Heintschel only hung up the whistle three years ago after winning 725 games at Toledo St. John’s with six state tournament trips and three trips to the state finals, the three losses coming by 15 points total.
It just goes to show that the amount of championships don’t quite tell the story on how good a coach is.
• In some facts about this year’s tournament, those headed to UD Arena are going to enjoy their time spent watching hoops. I know people prefer the centrally-located Schottenstein Center in Columbus (and probably prefer the coziness of St. John Arena) but the watching experience at Dayton is a great one without a bad seat in the house. With attendance restrictions seen at last year’s state tournaments not in place this year, it should be even more electric.
• The Division I tournament always gets the publicity for high-level college prospects and this year is no different with Centerville junior Gabe Cupps (Indiana) and senior Tom House (Florida State), Pickerington Central’s Sonny Styles (Ohio State football) and Lakewood St. Edward’s Michael Bova (Bellarmine).
But don’t sleep on the other three divisions if you want to see future college stars. Division II features commits to Marshall (Kettering Alter’s Jacob Conner), Illinois (Sincere Harris, Akron SVSM) and Cleveland State (Ramar Pryor, Akron SVSM) while D-III boasts top-100 national recruit Dailyn Swain (Columbus Africentric), Ottawa-Glandorf star sophomore Colin White (interest from Big Ten schools) and Cincinnati Taft’s Rayvon Griffith, a target for Ohio State, Kansas, UCLA and Alabama among others.
Even the small schools in Division IV have some major names with Richmond Heights star Josiah Harris (West Virginia commit), Bowling Green baseball commit Luke Krouse of Antwerp and Archer star Jagger Landers (D-II Findlay commit).
• For those wondering, there is no overnight parking or tailgating allowed at UD Arena, though RVs are permitted. All four championship games will be broadcasted on Spectrum News 1 on television, along with the two Division I semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.