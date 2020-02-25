Following an executive board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20 and ensuing discussion between the Green Meadows Conference and Paulding Exempted Village Schools, the conference issued a release Monday announcing that the GMC has extended an invitation to Paulding to join the league.
According to a press release from the GMC Executive Board, “The GMC Executive Board met on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, to discuss the future of the GMC. The goal of the meeting was to discuss potential options for membership recruitment that would be in the best interest for all sports and schools across the conference. After much discussion, the GMC Executive Board extended an invitation to the Paulding Exempted Village Schools to join the Green Meadows Conference.
“Paulding then provided a formal written response to accept our invitation and a meeting has been set (Friday) between Paulding’s athletic representatives and the GMC Executive Board Recruitment Committee.”
“We are excited for the future of the GMC and look forward to discussing this opportunity further with Paulding. Our goal is be transparent and supportive of Paulding while discussing timelines and expectations prior to finalizing their decision to officially join the Green Meadows Conference.”
Paulding was a charter member of the Green Meadows Conference when it was formed in 1962. Oakwood, now a part of Paulding Exempted Village Schools, joined in 1965 before consolidations in 1972.
Paulding departed from the GMC soon after in 1974 to join the Northwest Conference full time.
The potential reunion of Paulding and the GMC would create an even eight teams after the league elected to remove Holgate on Jan. 23. Holgate then elected to join the Buckeye Border Conference in all sports except football, in which it will compete in eight-man football in the newly-formed Northern 8 Football Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.