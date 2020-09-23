WAUSEON – For the second year in a row, Wayne Trace was able to sweep the Green Meadows Conference titles in boys and girls golf at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon.
The Raider boys carded a 350 to beat Edgerton by 11 strokes to win the title. Kaden Sutton shot an 80 to earn medalist honors. Evan Crosby added an 84 to help the Raiders.
For Sutton, it is his second consecutive medalist honor for him.
Sutton and Crosby were named to the all-league first team, along with Antwerp’s Gaige McMichael, who shot an 83, Edgerton’s Esten Kennerk (84), Holgate’s Josh Tobias (84), and Ayersville’s Luke Schroder (85).
Edgerton had a pair of players named to the all-league second team in Noah Landel and Kaden Kennerk. Fairview also had a pair of second-team players on Kasen Kauffman and Ronie Adkins. Tinora’s Carter Bernal and Wayne Trace’s Dane Moore and Garrett Williamson were also named to the second team.
The Raider girls were the only team to shoot under 400, coming in with a 363. Faiview was second with a 401. For Wayne Trace, it is their fifth consecutive GMC title.
Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder earned medalist honors with a 76. The winning Raiders placed three players on the all-league first team on Kenadie Daeger (81), Emma Crsoby (89) and Chloe Parker (94). Antwerp’s McCartney Lucas (89) and Fairview’s Lorelle Hetrick (91) were also named to the first team.
Second team honors went to Fairview’s Emil Singer, Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne, Briana Walkup, Brenna Reliford and Ashlyn Sleesman of Edgerton, Riley Daeger and Alena Denny of Wayne Trace and Fairview’s Eva Wermer.
Sectional tournaments are next for the GMC teams. The Antwerp, Ayersville, Fairview, Hicksville, Holgate, Tinora and Wayne Trace boys will play Thursday, Oct. 1 at Eagle Rock. Edgerton will go back to Ironwood the same day.
Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora and Wayne Trace girls teams will play in the sectional on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Moose Landing. Holgate will head to the Celina Lynx Golf Club.
GMC Boys
At Ironwood
Wayne Trace 350 (Kaden Sutton 80, Evan Crosby 84, Dane Moore 93, Garrett Williamson 93), Edgerton 361 (Esten Kennerk 84, Noah Landel 86, Kaden Kennerk 89, Nathan Swank 102), Tinora 376 (Carter Bernal 88, Joe Melia 94, Kevin Keber 95, Aiden Rittenhouse 99), Antwerp 377 (Gaige McMichael 83, Eric Thornell 94, Ethan Lichty 99, Jon Meyer 101), Fairview 392 (Kasen Kaufman 90, Ronnie Adkins 91, Blake Zeedyk 104, Brendan Degryse 107), Holgate 392 (Josh Tobias 84, Joey Kelly 94, Connor Haase 103, Micah Bok 111), Ayersville 398 (Luke Schroeder 85, Kolton McCloud 102, Cameron Cook 102, Ethan Tressler 109), Hicksville 404 (Aidan Pollick 95, Brandon Thornburg 97, Maverik Keesbury 98, Gabe Layne 114).
GMC Girls
At Ironwood
Wayne Trace 363 (Kenadie Daeger 81, Emma Crosby 89, Chloe Parker 94, Riley Daeger 99), Fairview 401 (Lorelle Hetrick 91, Emily Singer 95, Eva Wermer 106, Andrea Macsey 109), Hicksville 403 (Kenzie Schroeder 76, MaKeegan Bailey 109, Julia Garza 109, Morgan Fogle 109), Edgerton 425 (Briana Walkup 99, Breana Reliford 103, Ashlyn Sleesman 106, Lola Giesige 117), Tinora 480 (Rylee Joost 110, Emma Luthi 117, Savannah Welling 123, Zoe Gomez 130), Antwerp 486 (McCartney Lucas 89, Brenna Fulk 118, Melanie Mills 124, Isabelle Litzenberg 155).
Individuals
Autumn Osborne (Ayersville) 96, Alyssa Wagner (Holgate) 136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.