Fairview’s J. T. Nusbaum carded medalist honors with a 42. But all four Tinora players shot in the 40’s, as Tinora nudged past Fairview, 187-190. Hicksville finished third in the tri match, at 219.
For Tinora, Dylan Von Deylen recorded a 46, while three Rams, Kevin Keber, Carter Bernal and Sammy Sinn, all garnered 47’s.
For Fairview after Nusbaum, Jasiel Laguna fired a 48, while both Nathaniel Adkins and Ronnie Adkins shot a 50.
Jacob Rickman paced Hicksville with a 48.
At Eagle Rock
Tinora (187) — Dylan Von Deylen 46, Kevin Keber 47, Carter Bernal 47, Sammy Sinn 47. Fairview (190) — J. T. Nusbaum 42, Jasiel Laguna 48, Ronnie Adkins 50, Nathaniel Adkins 50. Hicksville (219) — Jacob Rickman 48, Maverik Keesbury 55, Brandon Thornburg 60, Gavin Wilhelm 62.
At Pike Run
Kalida (154) — Ryan Klausing 37, Justin Siebeneck 37, David Peck 38, Josh Recker 42. Leipsic (174) — Jaden Siefker 42, Mason Brandt 44, Mason Tadena 44, Eli Wueller 44.
At Pike Run
Miller City (201) — T. J. Michel 43, Dillon Peck 51, Thomas Weis 53, Isabelle Vance 62. Holgate (217) — Josh Tobias 46, Joey Kelly 53, Connor Haase 57, Ronnie Thacker 61.
At Pond-a-river
Antwerp (162) — Jake Eaken 35, Austin Lichty 40, Eric Thornell 43, Jayvin Landers 44. Hilltop (216) — Ethan Siebenaler 47, Kasin Deck 52, Dominik Schmitt 55, Elijah Kuszmaul 62.
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (159) — Parker Schomaeker 37, Alex Ellerbrock 39, Dylan Meyer 41, Carter Schimmoeller 42. Lima Shawnee (186) — Justin Altenbach 44, Colin Paison 47, Derek Rhodes 47, Jack Shivley 48.
Girls
At Suburban
Montpelier (227) — Sarah Higbie 42, Addi Thompson 48, Emily Fritsch 68, Halie Rose 69. Hilltop (NS) — Avrie Reed 49, Ella Calvin 50, Jamie Chester 54.
At St. Mike’s
Fairview (215) — Eva Wermer 50, Emily Singer 51, Lorelle Hetrick 57, Andrea Macsey 57. Edgerton (259). Hicksville (266).
