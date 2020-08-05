Defiance High School girls golf coach Pat Murphy's third season as Bulldog mentor will look similar to his second, at least in terms of filling out his roster.
No seniors departed from last year's squad, which finished fourth out of five in the Western Buckeye League dual meets in a 1-10 season. However, that experience for two seniors and two juniors that all lettered last year will be a boost.
"Despite being older this year, we're still very inexperienced," explained Murphy. "Most girls involved in golf do not come to the sport until they einter high school or get cut from another sport. Out of seven golfers, we only have one young lady who is entering her fourth year of play (Madison Daniels), and she will most likely be our number four or five golfer."
Mallory Weaver, a junior, is the leading returner by average following a sophomore campaign with a nine-hole average score of 56.
Daniels is a three-year letterwinner for the Bulldog girls squad after shooting a 63 average last season. Senior Aubrey Bujalski and junior Kennedy Zeller averaged rounds of 58 and 63 over nine holes last season.
Junior Emily Wahl also adds some depth to the 2020 roster.
"Our number one and two players are second-year players and we have a first year player that will compete for our three or four spot," noted Murphy. "Our strength is that we have nice young ladies who are working to develop as golfers."
As the program continues to grow and develop amid the flourishing girls golf scene, Murphy's squad will attempt to develop as well.
"We're working to improve every day but the success or failure of a season will not be measured in wins and losses but rather in improvement and positive team chemistry and spirit," explained Murphy. "I am hopeful that our team scores will drop in the realm of competitive, with hopefully more wins and higher placements at our tournaments."
The Bulldogs begin their fall slate today at Kenton's Memorial Park Golf Course for a Western Buckeye League dual.
Other major events on the DHS slate include the Montpelier Lady Locos Tourney at Suburban, the Defiance Elks Invitational at Auglaize, the Colonial Club Tournament at Colonial Club in Harrod, the Celina Invitational, the Wayne Trace Girls Golf Invitational and the Lima Central Catholic Lady Thunderbird Invitational.
