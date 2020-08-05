Following a solid fourth-place finish in a tough Western Buckeye League, a near miss on a team spot in Division I districts and a pair of individual district qualifiers in 2019, Defiance and coach Rick Weaver have plenty of good vibes entering the 2020 season.

With the season teeing off today in the Allen East Colonial Club Tournament, the Bulldogs' robust roster of 16 golfers and eight returning lettermen have the sixth-year coach optimistic about the Bulldogs' chances on the course.

"Obviously losing our one and two, that's hard to replace but on the other end we lettered 13 guys, which is almost unheard of in golf," said Weaver, referring to graduated golfers Will Lammers (39.15 average) and Jack Vander Horst (39.5 average), who both advanced to districts in 2019 and depart, along with Nate Hodge. "We lost a few lettermen that were seniors, lost a couple that are playing football this year but we have a strong nucleus coming back."

The old adage that the biggest jump comes between year one and year two applies to this Bulldog roster, according to Weaver.

"The good thing last year is that a lot of those guys were freshmen and sophomores," said the DHS skipper. "I've noticed in the past, that second year playing is where kids seem to make that biggest jump."

Junior Jayden Jerger is one of the top performers returning for the Bulldogs this fall, after earning an honorable mention all-Western Buckeye League nod a season ago with a 44.63 average during the year.

"Jayden's one of the guys I'm really looking forward to seeing," said Weaver. "He's been playing a lot and shot some really good numbers this summer. Heck, he just got an albatross (three under par on a hole) at Auglaize the other day."

A mixture of youth and experience will help the Bulldogs this fall, with six seniors on the roster, four of which (Ryan Yeager, Jack Mortier, Grant Keller, C.J. Zachrich) lettered last year.

Yeager (45.92 average) has put solid rounds together and served as Defiance's sixth man last year. Mortier (45.73) and Zachrich (46.71) add some depth as well.

A trio of sophomores this season saw action as freshmen a season ago, with David Jimenez's 43.71 average marking third on the team last season. Aiden Kiessling (45.50) and Bradyn Shaw (45.83) also had some up-and-down efforts in 2019 but are poised for an uptick.

"I think those three kids that were freshmen last year, all three have a shot to be really, really good golfers," noted Weaver. "They had some typical freshman seasons, good rounds, bad rounds and some in between."

Consistency will be a key this fall, according to Weaver, but just getting back to athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major positive.

"The inconsistency is tough, but that comes with experience and playing tournament-style golf," noted the DHS coach. "It'll be nice to get some normalcy back, though. During the shutdown and quarantines, at least the golf courses were still open ... It was a little bit of a release for the guys and for us."

Last year's tough tournament slate nearly saw the team earn a spot in districts after tying with Findlay for sixth place, one stroke shy of the fifth and final team berth from the Division I Stone Ridge Sectional. Jimenez also nearly joined Lammers and Vander Horst as an individual qualifier, losing on a tiebreaker.

Seniors Damien Martinez and Michael Nolan, juniors Logan Deming, Ayden Smith and Ian Campbell and freshmen Luke Webb, Connor Westrick and Jackson Honsberger round out the varsity roster.

Along with the nine-match league dual slate, the Bulldogs will compete in non-conference duals with Archbold and Liberty-Benton and a tri-match with Wauseon and Bryan along with 10-plus team tournament fields at Allen East (Colonial and Springbrook), Celina, Kalida and Bryan.

"I really like our schedule, the way it's put together," said Weaver. "There's no cakewalks, especially the dual matches. Everything's a grind out which is fun. "We've been in the top four the last couple years and we're hoping to make that push this year and break through in that top three."

Defiance Boys Golf Schedule

Aug. 5  Allen East/Colonial Club Invite  Colonial

Aug. 7  Celina Invite  Celina Lynx

Aug. 10  Defiance Invite  Eagle Rock

Aug. 12  Wildcat Invite  Moose Landing

Aug. 15  AE/Springbrook Tourney  Springbrook

Aug. 17  Kenton  Eagle Rock

Aug. 18  St. Marys  Eagle Rock

Aug. 19  Wapakoneta  Wapak CC

Aug. 24  Van Wert  Willowbend CC

Aug. 25  Archbold  Ironwood

Aug. 31  Elida  Eagle Rock

Sept. 3  Lima Bath  Hidden Creek

Sept. 8  Celina  Eagle Rock

Sept. 14  Ottawa-Glandorf  Eagle Rock

Sept. 15  Liberty-Benton  Sycamore Springs

Sept. 19  Golden Bear Invite  Riverside Greens

Sept. 22  Bryan/Wauseon  Eagle Rock

Sept. 24 WBL Tourney  Memorial Park

Sept. 25  Tinora/Edgerton Invite  Eagle Rock

Oct. 6  Division I Sectionals  Stone Ridge

Oct. 15  Division I Districts  Findlay CC

Load comments