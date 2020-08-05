Following a solid fourth-place finish in a tough Western Buckeye League, a near miss on a team spot in Division I districts and a pair of individual district qualifiers in 2019, Defiance and coach Rick Weaver have plenty of good vibes entering the 2020 season.
With the season teeing off today in the Allen East Colonial Club Tournament, the Bulldogs' robust roster of 16 golfers and eight returning lettermen have the sixth-year coach optimistic about the Bulldogs' chances on the course.
"Obviously losing our one and two, that's hard to replace but on the other end we lettered 13 guys, which is almost unheard of in golf," said Weaver, referring to graduated golfers Will Lammers (39.15 average) and Jack Vander Horst (39.5 average), who both advanced to districts in 2019 and depart, along with Nate Hodge. "We lost a few lettermen that were seniors, lost a couple that are playing football this year but we have a strong nucleus coming back."
The old adage that the biggest jump comes between year one and year two applies to this Bulldog roster, according to Weaver.
"The good thing last year is that a lot of those guys were freshmen and sophomores," said the DHS skipper. "I've noticed in the past, that second year playing is where kids seem to make that biggest jump."
Junior Jayden Jerger is one of the top performers returning for the Bulldogs this fall, after earning an honorable mention all-Western Buckeye League nod a season ago with a 44.63 average during the year.
"Jayden's one of the guys I'm really looking forward to seeing," said Weaver. "He's been playing a lot and shot some really good numbers this summer. Heck, he just got an albatross (three under par on a hole) at Auglaize the other day."
A mixture of youth and experience will help the Bulldogs this fall, with six seniors on the roster, four of which (Ryan Yeager, Jack Mortier, Grant Keller, C.J. Zachrich) lettered last year.
Yeager (45.92 average) has put solid rounds together and served as Defiance's sixth man last year. Mortier (45.73) and Zachrich (46.71) add some depth as well.
A trio of sophomores this season saw action as freshmen a season ago, with David Jimenez's 43.71 average marking third on the team last season. Aiden Kiessling (45.50) and Bradyn Shaw (45.83) also had some up-and-down efforts in 2019 but are poised for an uptick.
"I think those three kids that were freshmen last year, all three have a shot to be really, really good golfers," noted Weaver. "They had some typical freshman seasons, good rounds, bad rounds and some in between."
Consistency will be a key this fall, according to Weaver, but just getting back to athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major positive.
"The inconsistency is tough, but that comes with experience and playing tournament-style golf," noted the DHS coach. "It'll be nice to get some normalcy back, though. During the shutdown and quarantines, at least the golf courses were still open ... It was a little bit of a release for the guys and for us."
Last year's tough tournament slate nearly saw the team earn a spot in districts after tying with Findlay for sixth place, one stroke shy of the fifth and final team berth from the Division I Stone Ridge Sectional. Jimenez also nearly joined Lammers and Vander Horst as an individual qualifier, losing on a tiebreaker.
Seniors Damien Martinez and Michael Nolan, juniors Logan Deming, Ayden Smith and Ian Campbell and freshmen Luke Webb, Connor Westrick and Jackson Honsberger round out the varsity roster.
Along with the nine-match league dual slate, the Bulldogs will compete in non-conference duals with Archbold and Liberty-Benton and a tri-match with Wauseon and Bryan along with 10-plus team tournament fields at Allen East (Colonial and Springbrook), Celina, Kalida and Bryan.
"I really like our schedule, the way it's put together," said Weaver. "There's no cakewalks, especially the dual matches. Everything's a grind out which is fun. "We've been in the top four the last couple years and we're hoping to make that push this year and break through in that top three."
Defiance Boys Golf Schedule
Aug. 5 Allen East/Colonial Club Invite Colonial
Aug. 7 Celina Invite Celina Lynx
Aug. 10 Defiance Invite Eagle Rock
Aug. 12 Wildcat Invite Moose Landing
Aug. 15 AE/Springbrook Tourney Springbrook
Aug. 17 Kenton Eagle Rock
Aug. 18 St. Marys Eagle Rock
Aug. 19 Wapakoneta Wapak CC
Aug. 24 Van Wert Willowbend CC
Aug. 25 Archbold Ironwood
Aug. 31 Elida Eagle Rock
Sept. 3 Lima Bath Hidden Creek
Sept. 8 Celina Eagle Rock
Sept. 14 Ottawa-Glandorf Eagle Rock
Sept. 15 Liberty-Benton Sycamore Springs
Sept. 19 Golden Bear Invite Riverside Greens
Sept. 22 Bryan/Wauseon Eagle Rock
Sept. 24 WBL Tourney Memorial Park
Sept. 25 Tinora/Edgerton Invite Eagle Rock
Oct. 6 Division I Sectionals Stone Ridge
Oct. 15 Division I Districts Findlay CC
