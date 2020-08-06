OTTAWA — Ayersville put a notch in the win column on the first day of OHSAA-sanctioned sports events since March 11, picking up an 11-stroke victory over Hilltop in a dual match at Moose Landing Golf Club on Wednesday.
Ethan Tressler’s round of 44 earned medalist honors for the Pilots while Kolton McCloud and Cameron Cook each shot 47.
In other action, Miller City took down Patrick Henry by just two shots in a dual match at Pike Run with PH’s Trey Woods edging out teammate Ethan Rohrs and the MC pairing of Thomas Weis and Dillon Peck for medalist honors with a 44. The two squads had an unofficial girls match as well, with PH winning the two-golfer dual by 13 shots thanks to a round of 41 from Sydney Rohrs.
At Moose Landing
Ayersville (187) – Ethan Tressler 44, Kolton McCloud 47, Cameron Cook 47, Luke Schroeder 49. Hilltop (198) – No scores available.
Toledo Central Catholic
Invitational
At Stone Ridge
Anthony Wayne (301); Toledo St. John’s (305); Sylvania Northview (315); Perrysburg (323); Findlay (326); Toledo St. Francis (332); Pettisville (336) – Max Leppelmeier 74, Tommy McWatters 76, Caleb Nafzinger 90, Levi Myers 96, Josh Horning 96; Wauseon (350) – Andy Scherer 81, Dylan Grahn 84, Jackson Gleckler 91, Luke Wheeler 94; Sylvania Southview (359); Bowling Green (366); Toledo Central Catholic (370); Oregon Clay (374); Tiffin Columbian (375); Ottawa Hills (387); Swanton (397) – Garrett Swank 83, Lucas Bloom 101, Blaine Pawlowicz 102, Devon Crouse 111; Fremont Ross (410); Toledo Whitmer (426); Maumee (479).
At Pike Run
Miller City (191) — Thomas Weis 46, Dillon Peck 46, TJ Michel 48, Caleb Niese 51; Patrick Henry (193) – Trey Woods 44, Ethan Rohrs 46, Jaxson Guelde 48, Lee Hogrefe 55.
At Bedford Hills
Delta (207) – Chase Stickley 39, Zach Mattin 54, Jayce Helminiak 56, Layne Oyer 58, Cael Chiesa 58. Toledo Emmanuel Christian – No score available.
Girls
At Pike Run
Patrick Henry – Sydney Rohrs 41, Brandi Rohrs 59. Miller City – Isabel Vance 47, Chelsea Erford 66.
