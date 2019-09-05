LIMA — TJ Michel led Miller City with a round of 44 but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats dropped a Wednesday dual match with Lima Central Catholic at Springbrook Golf Club.
Dillon Peck added a 51 in the setback for Miller City while Alex Wisser and Braydon Ruble each shared medalist honors with rounds of 40.
At Springbrook
Lima Central Catholic (170) - Alex Wisser 40, Braydon Ruble 40, Ross Otto 44, Casey Koenig 46; Miller City (201) — TJ Michel 44, Dillon Peck 51, Isabelle Vance 52, Connor Niese 54.
