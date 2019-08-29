OTTAWA — Leipsic had all four scoring golfers shoot under 46 as the Vikings cruised to a tri-match victory against Miller City and Fort Jennings at Pike Run on Wednesday.
Mason Brandt paced the Vikings with a 42 as the match was a Putnam County League for Leipsic and Miller City while Fort Jennings served as a non-league foe for Miller City and the Vikings.
T.J. Michel earned medalist honors in the match for Miller City, firing a stellar round of 40.
At Pike Run
Leipsic (176) — Mason Brandt 42, Mason Tadena 44, Brock Lammers 45, Eli Wueller 45; Miller City (201) — T.J. Michel 40, Dillon Peck 51, Caleb Niese 52, Isabelle Vance 58; Fort Jennings (230) — Logan Schimmoeller 50, Gavin Schimmoeller 51, Noah Wittler 63, Thomas Calvelage 66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.