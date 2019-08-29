OTTAWA — Leipsic had all four scoring golfers shoot under 46 as the Vikings cruised to a tri-match victory against Miller City and Fort Jennings at Pike Run on Wednesday.

Mason Brandt paced the Vikings with a 42 as the match was a Putnam County League for Leipsic and Miller City while Fort Jennings served as a non-league foe for Miller City and the Vikings.

T.J. Michel earned medalist honors in the match for Miller City, firing a stellar round of 40.

At Pike Run

Leipsic (176) — Mason Brandt 42, Mason Tadena 44, Brock Lammers 45, Eli Wueller 45; Miller City (201) — T.J. Michel 40, Dillon Peck 51, Caleb Niese 52, Isabelle Vance 58; Fort Jennings (230) — Logan Schimmoeller 50, Gavin Schimmoeller 51, Noah Wittler 63, Thomas Calvelage 66.

