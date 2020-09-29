DELPHOS - Kalida and Ottoville each carded 348s, and with Kalida going 12-0 in league play, the Wildcats took home the PCL title after the league meet Monday at Delphos Country Club.
Kalida swept the top awards in the league. Ryan Klausing, who finished second at the tournament with an 80, was named the player of the year. Kalida's Ken Schnipke was named the coach of the year.
Also making the PCL first team was Ottoville's Carter Schnipke, who earned medalist honors with a 76, Kalida's Justin Siebeneck, Leipsic's Mason Brandt, Pandora-Gilboa's Blake Steiner and Miller City's T.J. Michel.
PCL Championship
At Delphos Country Club
Kalida 348 (Ryan Klausing 80, Justin Siebeneck 86, Ethan Warnecke 90, Kayla Nartker 92), Ottoville 348 (Carter Schnipke 76, Michael Turnwald 89, Jack Langhals 89, Dru Hilvers 94), Pandora-Gilboa 360 (Blake Steiner 82, Eli Huffman 91, Jacob Suter 93, Grant Farthing 94), Leipsic 385 (Mason Brandt 85, Jaden Siefker 95, Luke Spoors 98, Adam Lammers 107), Columbus Grove 373 (Noah Macke 89, Nick Wolverton 92, Brayden Keck 96, Isaac Ricker 96), Miller City 391 (T.J. Michel 92, Thomas Weis 96, Caleb Niese 100, Isabelle Vance 103), Ft. Jennings 445 (Nick Trentman 104, Evan Hoersten 108, Gavin Schimmoeller 115, Aiden Grothouse 118).
