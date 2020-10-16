COLUMBUS – Pettisville is in the middle of the pack while Wauseon trails after one day of state golf.
Pettisville sits in sixth after the first day of the Division III boys state meet at NorthStar Golf Club.
The Blackbirds carded a 346 and trail Canton Central Catholic by 46 strokes. Berlin Hiland sits second with a 313, followed by Gates Mills Gilmour with a 314, Mogadore with a 338 and Newark Catholic with a 340.
Individually, Max Leppelmeier fired a two-over 74 for Pettisville, which puts him in a tie for third. Alex Swinarski of Gates Mills Gilmour and Alex Milavickas of Canton Central Catholic are early leaders with rounds of even-par 72.
Tommy McWatters and Caleb Nafziger each carded rounds of 86 and Levi Myers shot an even 100.
At the Division II girls state meet at the OSU Gray course, Wauseon sits in 12th after the first day. The Indians shot a 403 as a team. Lima Central Catholic has the early lead, firing a 310. They have a 30 stroke lead over Columbus School for Girls and a 36 stroke lead over Shaker Heights Laurel.
Lexe McQuillin leads the Indians after the first day with an 89. Calaway Gerken carded a 95, Jordan King had a 104 and Ellie Oyer shot a 115.
Jami Morris of Shaker Heights Laurel carded a two-under 68 to lead the individuals.
