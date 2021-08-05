With three letterwinners back, including No. 1 golfer Mallory Weaver, from a year ago, Defiance girls golf coach Pat Murphy is looking for the Bulldogs to compete this season.
Both Weaver and Emily Wahl are seniors and return after advancing to the Division I district in 2020. They are joined by another senior in Kennedy Zeller.
Weaver averaged a nine-hole score of 49 a year ago to lead the team. Wahl averaged a 57 and Zeller carded an average nine-hole score of 58.
“We have three very experienced golfers returning, including two district qualifiers in Mallory Weaver and Emily Wahl,” said Murphy, who is entering his fifth season as the DHS girls golf coach. “Kennedy Zeller will earn her fourth varsity letter this season and will provide solid scoring from the third position. Hopefully, she’ll push for district qualification herself this year. Those three will provide excellent leadership and provide a great foundation for a successful season.”
The three letterwinners back will be joined by juniors Kirsten Johnston and Kylee Snyder. They will try to make up for the losses of Aubrey Bujalski, Madison Daniels and Hannah Johnston.
“Despite having three very experienced golfers as the foundation of the team, we are not yet sure where we stand with our fourth scorer,” stated the Defiance coach. “We have two first-year golfers who will provide the fourth score. Their improvement will dictate how successful the season will be at the end of the season with WBL and sectional events.”
The unknowns of the new players creates some questions for the season.
“It is exciting to have two district qualifiers returning, as well as a third very experienced golfer who should be improved as well,” said Murphy. “But the unknown factor of the fourth player creates uncertainty. We are looking forward to an exciting season of both individual and team success led by a great senior class.”
In the WBL, Murphy sees two teams as the favorites.
“Wapakoneta and Celina will be the better teams in the WBL,” he said. “Shawnee and us will try to keep pace with the first two. St. Marys and Kenton will work to improve as the season progresses into future years. It is good to see the WBL becoming a more solid group of six, where it previously was a group of four teams.”
The Defiance girls golf team will begin the season Thursday at Kenton.
