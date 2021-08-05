The Defiance golf team made its own mark in 2020 with the first Western Buckeye League tournament championship for the school since 2011, finishing a half-point behind Lima Shawnee for the overall league title.
Though the Bulldogs graduate five seniors from last year’s roster and a pair of golfers from last season not going out in 2021, Rick Weaver’s duffers have plenty of talent back in hopes of defending their crown.
Leading the way is senior Jayden Jerger, who earned an individual berth in districts a season ago in a tough Division I postseason before missing out on a state spot in an even more rugged district at Findlay Country Club.
With Jerger’s experience and fellow junior lettermen David Jimenez and Aiden Kiessling filling out a solid top of the card for the Bulldogs, Weaver is optimistic.
“I think obviously when you have a guy that went to districts coming back, that’s big,” said the DHS mentor. “You throw in David and Aiden, who were pretty good as sophomores, and that’s huge.”
The group’s experience in some key matches throughout the year and tough fields will likely prove dividends. An example came on the final hole of the WBL championships when Kiessling hit an eagle to cap off a solid back nine for the team after struggles on the opening nine.
“You can’t replicate (those moments),” said Weaver. “You can do so much in practice but there’s nothing you can do in practice to simulate a big tournament moment. For those three to have that success, to win a WBL tournament and be there and succeed, it’s invaluable. You can’t replicate that.”
Senior Kam Brown returns to the roster for the Bulldogs this fall after golfing his first two years of high school and playing football as a junior. Freshman Cody Shaw and sophomore Luke Webb also stood out early in the preseason as the Bulldogs prepare for a tough schedule.
Along with seniors Logan Deming and Korben Kiessling rounding out the roster of top scorers, finding depth behind Jerger, Jimenez and Aiden Kiessling will be the key to the Bulldogs’ success.
“We’re fairly confident in what we’re going to get from our top three,” said Weaver. “I’m pretty confident Kam can be a consistent fourth scorer for us and Korben and Logan have been around and knocking on the door for that fifth and sixth spot.
“Consistency’s always the key. You want to know what your guys are going to shoot then you can turn to some of your guys and say hey, this match we need a couple pars here from you.”
A rugged slate of league dual matches, spots in invitationals at Celina, Kalida, Patrick Henry, Allen East and Bryan and a very tough Division I sectional and district await the Bulldogs in 2021 but any slow start doesn’t concern the Blue and White.
“The big key is finding that fifth player for us, but what we pride ourselves on is that we’ve always gotten better as the year’s gone on,” said Weaver. “I’ve never been at the end of a season and thought, ‘if we had a sectional in the middle of August, we’d have done better.’
“There’s no off days in the WBL and you can say that in about every sport. You know every match is going to be a dogfight. These kids get to play on some great courses and it’s fun to compete and play the best. We’re getting better every day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.