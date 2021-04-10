BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – On Friday, the Defiance College men’s and women’s golf teams finished the opening 18 holes of the LTU Battle at Bedford Valley in the only event this season the squads will be at together.
The Defiance men, who have not competed since March 21, shot 348 for seventh place during the opening round.
Hayden Clingaman led the Yellow Jackets on day one with an 80, which puts him in a tie for 13th place in the 41-player field. Freshman Ethan Mullins carded an 83 to tie for 23rd.
On the women’s side, DC ended at 444 on Friday and stands in sixth place. The University of Northwestern Ohio is leading the event at 312.
With a 100, Shelby Mercer paced Defiance. She is in 30th place among 34 participants.
