LIMA – On Saturday, the Defiance College men’s golf team began play in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview event, hosted by Bluffton University. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is taking place at Hidden Creek Golf Club, which is playing to a par of 72 at 6,740 yards.

During the opening 18 holes, Defiance totaled 327 for eighth place. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology tops the all HCAC field with 286, three strokes better than Transylvania University.

For the Yellow Jackets, senior Hayden Clingaman and freshman Dan Burgoyne each shot 79. They are tied for 40th place among 62 golfers.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments